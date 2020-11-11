Home Science Remains of a prehistoric flying lizard stochastic are found in the century-old UK museum collection

Remains of a prehistoric flying lizard stochastic are found in the century-old UK museum collection

Nov 11, 2020 0 Comments

The BBC reports that student Roy Smith discovered the fossils of the mysterious storehouse after searching collections at the Setwick Museum in Cambridge and the Booth Museum in Brighton.

Mr Smith, 26, realized what was believed Fossils of shark vertebrates Fragments of jaws that actually belong to a reptile without a decayed tooth.
An artist’s idea of ​​a prehistoric giant flying lizard, called a strosor. (Megan Jacobs, University of Portsmouth) (Provided)

The collection of fossils he examined was collected in southern England between 1851 and 1900.

Mr Smith, who is studying at the University of Portsmouth, said previous researchers had not noticed the key details.

“One such feature is the tiny little holes where the veins come to the surface and are used for sensitive food,” Mr Smith said.

“Shark paddle vertebrates do not have these, but early archaeologists missed these features.

“The two specimens found can be identified as a steroid called ornithostoma, but one additional specimen is clearly different and refers to a new species – which is an ancient mystery.”

Some collections at the Setwick Museum of Earth Science in Cambridge, England. (Sedwick Museum) (Provided)

Mr. Smith, the new species cannot be named because the model is so fragmented.

He said more fossils are unlikely to be found as the rock is no longer exposed.

But Mr Smith said he would continue to search for reptile remains in other museum collections when the UK lifts epidemic controls.

READ  SpaceX halted two seconds before launch, just days after Starling mission failure - RT USA News

You May Also Like

Remains of a new flying reptile found in a UK museum drawer | Science

NASA Space Photos: Rare images of Neil Armstrong and Bus Aldrin are up for auction

NASA Space Photos: Rare images of Neil Armstrong and Bus Aldrin are up for auction

The NASA boss must resign before Joe Biden can become president

The NASA boss must resign before Joe Biden can become president

NASA data appears to show that the giant asteroid is empty

NASA data appears to show that the giant asteroid is empty

Rivers and oceans are run by water companies like ‘open sewers’, charities

UK company to convert lunar rock into oxygen and building materials | The moon

Cary Douglas

About the Author: Cary Douglas

Wayne Ma is a reporter who covers everything from oil trading to China's biggest conglomerates and technology companies. Originally from Chicago, he is a graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *