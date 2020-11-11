How to get Pokemon home

Pokemon Co. Players can now change their Pokமொmon Pokemon Home, But takes a few steps to complete the process. As of this writing, only players in Level 40 can make transfers, and they must have a mobile version Pokemon Home Linked to their Nintendo account. Players can switch between mobile or switch version House, But both versions must be linked to the same Nintendo account. Players do not need a Nintendo Switch online or paid subscription Pokemon Home Make transfers Pokemon Co., But players need to know that this is a one way trip; Pokemon cannot be transferred back to the mobile game.

Once the players have synchronized everything at that end, the next stage confirms it Pokemon Co. Linked to the same Nintendo account. Clicking on the bokeh ball icon in the center of the screen brings up the menu. There, players will see the “Settings” tab in the upper right corner of the screen. After scrolling all the way, players will have several options to sync their game. Between “Nintendo Switch” and “Pokemon Geo Plus” players will find it Pokemon Home desire. Once the option is clicked, players will be asked to sign in to their Nintendo account. After confirming that the name and support ID match Pokemon Home, All players will be ready to start the process!

To transfer, click Pokemon Home From the settings, select “Send Pokemon”. To change the Pokemon, players must use the GO transporter. It takes energy to do so. The transporter begins to fully charge, and each Pokemon requires a different amount of energy to transmit. Players can send multiple Pokemon at once, if they have enough energy to do so. Once the transporter is drained, players can wait for it, or pay to recharge it, using Pokmon. It costs 1000 PokeCoins to charge, which translates to about $ 10. Players can choose to wait a week to recharge on their own.

To move these Pokemon into boxes, players must then access them Pokemon Home. Once opened House, Players will be asked to receive a modified Pokmon. Players can then move them to the boxes they want. If the player accidentally selects “No”, they will be asked again the next time they open Pokemon Home.

It is worth noting that players can save some time and money by carefully choosing which pokemon to replace. Players must use the GO transporter to move the Pokemon directly House, Players can still modify the original 150 Pokemon and their allolan forms Go To Pokemon: Let’s go, Picasso! Or Let’s go, Evie! On the Nintendo Switch. For all intents and purposes, players must use a transporter.

Are you planning to convert any Pokemon to Pokemon Home? What do you think about the service? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter Ar Marktachamp Gaming to talk about all things!