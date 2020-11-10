After several months and leaks and speculation, the NHL on Tuesday confirmed the arrival of the reverse retro jerseys.

The league posted an animation on social media in which the jersey number and colors of the fans change 31 times as he walks. The numbers were first worn on a jersey design and then flipped for this collection.

Jersey One of the isodetics is expected to be released this month.

As RMNP originally announced, the video provides additional evidence that the Screaming Eagle is back next season, but in red. When showing video number 97 – The year when capitals without the word Washington began to shake the screaming eagle – The fan is shown wearing a red jersey with blue stripes. Those jews with the jersey that Lucas Daytman made fun of after someone with knowledge described the design. One source confirmed with the RMNP is how the jersey will look in general.

Capitals has not worn the Scream Eagle since 2007 when the team updated their logo and began playing in red, white and blue.

(19) 40 CHI, 70 DOR, 77 MTL, 78 MIN, 79 CAR, 79 COL, 79 ETM, 79WPG, 80NOI, 82NJD, 89Lag, 90POS, 92ODT, 95ANA, 95PHI, 95STL , 95 VGK, 96 FLA, 96 NYR, 97 PIT, 97 WSH, 98 ARI, 98 CGY, 98 DET, 98 NSH, 98 SJ, 99 DAL, 00 CBJ, 00 BUF, 01 VAN, 04 TB. https://t.co/4hQmEkHKjd – Lucas Deichman (@ldconcepts) November 10, 2020

On Monday, CBS Sports’ Pete Blackburn leaked what the reverse retro jersey of the Bruins would look like.

The Bruins’ reverse retro jersey leak is here pic.twitter.com/FQ56Aglh5W – Pete Blackburn (etPeteBlackburn) November 9, 2020

Screenshot courtesy @ NHL / adidashacki