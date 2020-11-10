McDonald’s Introduces New Dual Big Mac For Christmas

McDonald’s has unveiled a new Christmas menu featuring the epic Dual Big Mac.

If you’re excited for something after this year, look no further as McDonald’s has released their new Christmas menu.

The festive menu starts next Wednesday, November 18th at restaurants, Uberites and Just Eat, and is only available for a limited time.

With the launch of new products following the Corona virus, McDonald’s has doubled the magic by taking a happy turn on a complete classic.

A must-have for Big Mac fans, the new Double features four 100% beef patties, a slice of cheese, lettuce, onions, pickles and of course their signature Big Mac sauce.

Double Big Mac costs 69 5.69 for a drink and fry or salad for a medium meal.

But not all fast food companies are released at Christmas.

Taking you to sunny weather, McDonald’s has released a new Jamaican jerk chicken sandwich at 69 5.69.

McDonald’s Crispy Jerk Chicken Burger (Image – McDonald’s).

The two pieces of crispy chicken in the sandwich are spicy jerk sausage, peachwood smoked bacon, pepper jack cheese, onions and lettuce all in sourdough.

What could be better than cutting the whole tin of celebrations during the festive season?

McFree (£ 1.39) is a celebration that celebrates all of our favorite chocolate treats topped with milk chocolate sauce, including Maltese clusters, Galaxy chocolate drops, caramel pieces, Mars knuckles and Twix biscuits.

Festive preparation was given to the famous McFly (pictured – McDonald).

Additional new menu items include salted caramel laddu (£ 1.69) and popular cheese melting tippers 79 returning to 1.79.

Since McDonald’s has introduced a Cheese Melting Tippers Stock at 79 4.79, firm Camembert Tippers are now available to share with your loved ones.

According to government guidelines, restaurants have social exclusion and safety measures.

This includes delivery of couriers and hand cleaning at each gateway for dine-in and takeaway customers, table service and contact tracking for caterers and careful management of the number of customers and staff at each restaurant.