Home Technology 25% off Xbox Game Pass Ultimate ShopTo • Eurogamer.net

25% off Xbox Game Pass Ultimate ShopTo • Eurogamer.net

Nov 10, 2020 0 Comments
25% off Xbox Game Pass Ultimate ShopTo • Eurogamer.net

Good news for anyone on the Xbox and some time to kill. The Xbox Game Boss Ultimate is for sale, and you’ll get more games than you can swing a stick at. The subscription service has over 100 titles, including Blast AAA Shooter Destiny 2 to Beautiful Fan Favorites like River City Girls, as well as one-day access to discounts, free games (2 – 4 per month) and Xbox exclusions.

If you are looking for a variety, it is difficult to find a better package than this. Xbox Live Gold is also included, so you can shoot / raid / mess with your friends during the holidays.

Go to the store now, you just have a three month subscription. Pick up for 24.85, which embraces the shelf price of $ 32.99.

Don’t want to do that? It’s okay. They sell a monthly pass for 85 9.85. It’s not huge, but it’s still a 10% discount.

This content is hosted on an external platform and will only be displayed if cookies are targeted. Please enable to view cookies.

If you are interested in getting your trims on the new Xbox One, check out our Xbox Black Friday Deals page. You can follow Jelly handles the Twitter account For updated news about the latest discounts. Happy gaming!

READ  Zen Mode 2.0 Digital Detox brings room for new themes

You May Also Like

Hollow 4 PC Release Date Revealed

Hollow 4 PC Release Date Revealed

article thumbnail

Blackmagic Design launches Da Vinci Resolve 17 with 300 new features and upgrades

Best for Rs 25,000 phones to buy this Diwali: Vivo V20 SE, OnePlus Nord, RealMe 7 Pro cut

Best for Rs 25,000 phones to buy this Diwali: Vivo V20 SE, OnePlus Nord, RealMe 7 Pro cut

Musician and DJ Tedmau 5 shows off his custom Xbox Series X

Sands of Time remake switch lists emerge

Sands of Time remake switch lists emerge

2K parent company has "highly skeptical" of tag-to-video game subscription services • Eurogamer.net

2K parent company has “highly skeptical” of tag-to-video game subscription services • Eurogamer.net

Seth Grace

About the Author: Seth Grace

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *