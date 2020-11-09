Home World US election results 2020 live: Trump forms Biden Govt task force as Trump plans more rallies

Nov 09, 2020 0 Comments
‘Don’t worry’ – pro-Trump Taiwan seeks to reassure Biden

China’s top Chinese policymaker on Monday sought to reassure lawmakers that Democrat Joe Biden will continue to provide US support for the island, which has benefited from the strong support of Donald Trump’s outgoing administration.

Tensions over democratic Taiwan have risen dramatically since Republican Trump took office four years ago.

Shortly after winning the election, China was initially angered by Trump’s unprecedented call with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, followed by increased US arms sales and two visits to Taipei by US top officials in recent months.

While this has made Trump a popular figure in Taiwan, China has responded by increasing military exercises near Taiwan, including fighter jets flying in the critical middle of the Taiwan Strait, raising fears of conflict.

In Taiwan’s parliament on Monday, several lawmakers expressed concern over a Taiwanese policy change under Biden’s administration, with some describing Biden as “China friendly” and others pointing to Biden’s opposition to a 1999 bill to strengthen Taiwan’s security.

But Chen Ming-dong, chairman of Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council, has repeatedly assured lawmakers that a fundamental change in US support for Taiwan is not possible.

“There is no need to worry about changing ownership in the White House,” he said. “Although there may be some changes in Fiden’s tactics towards China, there will be no change in its Chinese strategy.”

