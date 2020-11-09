Mariska Harkide is best known for her role as Olivia Benson in the successful NBC series Law & Order: S.V.U.. Season 22 is just a few days away, which is an exciting opportunity for fans. However, Hurricane was not always a successful actor. He has had many “odd jobs” in the past, and it may surprise some fans to know what jobs he has taken on.

Mariska Harkide reveals the ‘odd jobs’ she had in the past

Mariska Harkide | Barbara Nitke / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

On the officer Web light Channel Law and Order: Special Victims Division, Hurricane answered fan questions in the video. She was asked about “odd jobs” and her answers did not disappoint. At one point in the successful actor’s life there were many “odd jobs” that were very relevant. He worked in a bookstore and several restaurants.

“Did I have odd jobs?” Hurricane questions in a video reissued in 2013. “They are all odd jobs. I worked in many places. I worked for a long time at Book Soup, a bookstore in my hometown. I worked in several restaurants. I worked at a restaurant called Bon Appடிtit in Westwood. I worked at the Chart House, ”where she was a presenter.

Harkide worked with the elderly, where he “made some good relations.” “I worked for some older people,” Harkide continues. “I would go to their house and make sure they were okay at night and give them their medication, which was really fulfilling and made some good relationships, unexpectedly.”

Based on Harkide’s next answer, it is clear that he worked in several restaurants during his time. Thinking further, Harkide adds: “You know, employee, employee, employee. Hostess, Hostess, Hostess. Wrapped gifts for a while. “He recalled working in a bookstore and being a“ cashier ”.

Harkiday’s big break came in the form of ‘Law & Order: SUV’

Mariska Harkide | Via Getty Images Virginia Sherwood / NBCU Photo Bank / NBC Universal

Related: Mariska Harkide reveals her favorite words

Hurricane has appeared in many shows and movies IMDb. She was in the 1984 film Golis, where she played Donna. From 1986 to 1987 he was in the Downtown series called Jesse Smith. In 1988 he starred in Carly Fix in the Falcon Crest. He also appeared in Baywatch in 1989.

In the 90s, he had a series of roles, including one starring Tegela and Officer Angela Garcia in 1992 ponetti. She appeared in Seanfield in 1993 and starred as Cynthia Hooper in the series ER from 1997 to 1998. 1999 movie Lake Placid. From 1997 to 2000, she played Nina Echeverria, a detective on Prince Street.

But Harkiday’s big break came in the form of the character he played Law & Order: S.V.U. In 1999, she stayed to this day. The series is set to screen its 22nd season to the delight of fans. Hurricane has come a long way and it is safe to say that fans are happy with what he has done.

Season 22 Law & Order: S.V.U. It will be screened on Thursday, November 12 at 9pm on EST