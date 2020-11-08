Von Jones: Now we can breathe

Joe Biden will be our next president, not Donald Trump.

This is a testament to the many victims under this administration. If you are a Muslim in this country, you do not have to worry about the President not liking you here. If you are an immigrant, you do not have to worry about your children being abducted. If you are a dreamer, you do not have to worry about being sent for no reason.

When George Floyd was assassinated, he said, “I can’t breathe.” Over the past four years, many of us have realized that we cannot breathe.

It’s tiring to wake up every day to these president’s tweets. Going to the store makes you tired when people get racist and nostalgic because they are less and less afraid to show their racism. Worrying about whether your sister can go to Walmart and get back in her car without someone slandering her – that’s not fair.

We have spent most of our life energy trying to keep it together over the last four years. Biden’s success is a big deal for us. Now there is a chance to calm down a bit and reset.

The character of the country is again important. Being a good human being is important again. I want my sons to see and understand this: the cheap and easy way to do it is easy. You can leave it for a while. But in the end, it comes back. That is a good thing for this country.

I feel sorry for the people who lost. This is not a good day for them. But for a lot of people this is a good day.