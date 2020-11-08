Despite the impressive size, by the end of this month the Earth looks like the 2020 TYI Peanut compared to the last asteroid. Named WO107, the sky is as large as Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world.

An asteroid The size of the Great Pyramid of Giza will break our planet on November 7 and fly at neck speed. The space is estimated to be 79 to 179 meters in diameter, making it one of the wonders of the ancient world. Initially, the pyramid was 147 meters, but over the years it has lost some of its size and is now 138 meters.

Asteroid 2020 TYI was first discovered in October and travels toward Earth at a speed of 29,000 miles (46,671 km) per hour. NASA It is said to cross our planet at a distance of 3.5 million miles, which is almost 14 times the distance between the Earth and the Moon. Despite this, the space agency has classified the celestial body as an object close to Earth, meaning it can fly close to us and endanger our planet.

2020 TYI is one of the largest asteroids orbiting the Earth in recent weeks. On November 2, our planet was almost grazed by 2018 VP1, which flew a dangerous distance of 4,000 miles (6,000 km). According to the famous astronomer Neil de Cross Tyson, the celestial body “cuts the earth”.

At the end of the month, an asteroid will cross our planet. The WO107 is expected to reach a width of 819 meters, which is the size of the world The tallest building, Burj Khalifa Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The height of the skyscraper is 828 meters. WO107 was first discovered in 2000, and according to NASA it will travel to a safe distance to our planet on November 29th.