Cristiano Ronaldo scored again, but was injured before Lazio drew 1-1 against Juventus.

Ronaldo gave the Serie A champions an early lead with their sixth league goal of the season, and the third since returning at the start of the month after being isolated due to corona virus protocol.

But he was sent off with an apparent ankle injury in the second half, and Lazio substitute Felipe Caiceto conceded a 94th-minute equalizer.

Keizeto captured the 98th-minute winner in Torino last weekend and tied the score at 1-1 at St. Petersburg on Wednesday, before closing the remarkable week with another last gas equalizer to reward Lazio’s dominance after the break.

Image:

Cristiano Ronaldo scored for Juventus 15 minutes later in Lazio



With just 15 minutes to go on the clock Ronaldo had certainly set Joao on when Juan Quadrato returned to the cross, and he hit the post just before the break, as well as seeing a free-kick brilliantly saved by Pepe Raina.

But he was replaced by Paulo Diabala in the 73rd minute, and Lazio looked with snow on his right ankle as they began to consolidate their power.

Zhou’s defense lasted until Joaquin’s Korea traveled to the area and found Keizeto delivering a late play to stun the audience.

Dybala was knocked out in the run for Lazio’s balance, but Joe boss Andrea Birlo backed the player: “I think this (Paolo) is not just Dybala, it’s the whole team.

“When you agree on a goal, you win or lose a match, not just as a player, but as a team as a whole (in general) because we have to control these kinds of situations better, and we have the will to have the desire to win matches until the last.”

Image:

Lazio celebrates their late draw against Juventus



Drought continues, Mkhitaryan hat trick

Inter Milan When the score was tied at 1-1, they extended the game they had won in all competitions to four games Atlanta.

Lotto Martinez went on to cross Ashley Young’s cross to give Inter the lead in the 58th minute before being pulled back by a draw from Alexei Miransuk in the 79th minute.

Atlanta, who lost 5-0 to Liverpool in the Champions League, put Inter on the back foot in the final stages as they put pressure on a late winner.

Atlanta are fifth in Serie A with 13 points, one place and one point ahead of their opponents.

Elsewhere, Henrik McDean scored a hat-trick Roma A 3-1 win Genoa.

Mkhitaryan opened the scoring in the first half, although Genoa hit back through Marco Pizza, a former Arsenal and Manchester United player who scored twice after the break (66, 85).

Genoa then slipped into the exhaust zone Torino Drew 0-0 placed below Croton To move a space in the target difference.

Croton defender Sebastiano Luperto was sent off late following a second yellow card.

Bologna Face Naples And A.C. Milan Take it Verona Then Sunday.