Home Technology On this Helscape volcanic planet, rain and wind are supersonic

On this Helscape volcanic planet, rain and wind are supersonic

Nov 07, 2020 0 Comments
On this Helscape volcanic planet, rain and wind are supersonic

Exoplanet K2-141b lives in orbit close to its star, making it a wild and hospitable place.

Julie Roosey / Getty Images

If you ever have to feel so grateful for Earth, think of some truly terrifying planets lurking outside our solar system. Take, for example, K2-141b, a dreamy “lava planet”.

York University doctoral student-led team of researchers Mars Kiang Nguyen Directed computer simulations to predict extreme planetary conditions and weather. K2-141b has the misfortune of being located close to its host star. Two-thirds of the planet is locked in a burning-hot permanent light, which is fast on the dark side as well.

One published by scientists Study of K2-141b in the Monthly Announcements of the Royal Astronomical Society. The Exoplanet can reach a depth of 62 miles (100 km) on a magma ocean, while its surface is buffed by supersonic winds of over 3,100 miles per hour (5,000 kilometers).

“All rocky planets, including Earth, began as molten worlds, but then quickly cooled and solidified. Lava planets give us a rare view at this stage of planetary evolution,” planet scientist Nicola Cowan said in a statement from McGill University on Tuesday.

Computer simulations suggest that K2-141b rocks will rain. “In K2-141b, the mineral vapor formed by evaporated rock is returned to the magma ocean by supersonic air and ‘rain’ of rocks.”

Researchers believe that next-generation telescopes are the same NASA’s late James Webb Space Telescope Exoplanet can be meticulously monitored and system simulations can tell us if they are accurate.

K2-141b Even if half hell as they think, you want to embrace the earth, never give up.

READ  Susan Sarandon places her substantial NYC duplex with spectacular views on the sector for $7.9 million

You May Also Like

Stunning Samsung 4K and 8K Smart TVs launch on Amazon’s Black Friday Friday at 48,848 – PGR

Next year is a new battlefield game "with a scale never seen before"

Next year is a new battlefield game “with a scale never seen before”

News18 Logo

OnePlus 8D OxygenOS 11.0.3.4 comes with a new alert slider message, better screen fluid and more

SpaceX tries to fly an unproven rocket, leaving the engine problem at rest

SpaceX tries to fly an unproven rocket, leaving the engine problem at rest

Huawei Mate 40 RS Porsche Design

Huawei Mate 40 Series Receives New EMUI 11 Update: Improves Screen Function and Overall System Stability

This planet that is so intense is basically hell - PGR

This planet that is so intense is basically hell – PGR

Seth Grace

About the Author: Seth Grace

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *