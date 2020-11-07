Home World Ivory Coast opposition leader arrested after controversial election | World News

Ivorian opposition leader and former prime minister Pascal Afi N Quisen was arrested on Saturday for plotting to overthrow President Alsan Ottara and form a new government, his wife and a spokeswoman said.

Prosecutors in Ivory Coast continue to make terror allegations against a dozen opposition leaders who boycotted the October 31 vote. Won for the third time From office they announced the formation of an interim council.

This position has raised fears of lasting instability among the world’s leading cocoa producers, whose controversial 2010 presidential election led to a short-lived civil war. More than 40 people have been killed in clashes before and after the latest referendum.

N’Cusson was arrested overnight after a public prosecutor confirmed Friday that police were looking for him, his wife, Angeline Gillie, told Reuters.

“I can confirm that my husband was arrested at night, but I do not know where he is now,” she said.

N’Cussan’s spokesman Genevieve Godzinger said on Twitter that he had been arrested on his way to his hometown of Pongaunov in his southeastern city of Auco Bay.

Police were not immediately available for comment.

N’Guessan served as prime minister from 2000-2003 under President Laurent Cabago, refusing to concede defeat to Otara after the 2010 election. A civil war It killed 3,000 people.

Opposition parties have stated they will not run in the by-elections for the third time. Overa says the approval of a new constitution in 2016 restarted his mandate and allowed him to run again.

