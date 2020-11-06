Home Economy The rally is losing steam after recent weeks as investors wait for the election results

Nov 06, 2020 0 Comments
G.morning. Markets are back in wait-and-see mode as results in key states in the US presidential election continue to disappoint.

It was a long slogan, but Georgia in particular is nearing an end, with Democratic candidate Joe Biden overtaking President Donald Trump.

European stocks will fall slightly in the open within an hour, giving strong gains for several days.

5 things to start your day

1) Watchdog warns of Brexit border disruption: A National Audit Office (NAO) report predicts a “widespread disruption” to Britain’s borders from January 1, due to the late work of Govt-19.

2) JoJo Maman Bobby boss leaves forced shop closures: Founder Laura Denison said it was not included in the list of “extraordinary” pregnancy, new baby and toddler clothes and equipment essentials.

3) Rail tunnel to Northern Ireland under consideration: Boris Johnson is blessed with the decision to review the relationship between Network Rail Chairman Sir Peter Hendy and Storner and Lorn.

4) Apollo shifts interest on William Hill: Apollo Global Management, the auctioneer for William Hill, is more willing to focus on Bookie’s European operations than the entire company.

5) Work whenever you want, wherever you are, Stancord tells employees: The bank offers employees the opportunity to choose the time, day and location they want, and is in talks to offer workplaces “close to home”.

It happened overnight

Asian stock markets rallied on Friday following the rise of Wall Street amid prolonged turnout following this week’s US election.

Tokyo and Sydney advanced, while Shanghai and Hong Kong declined. Seoul played between gains and losses.

READ  NYT: Trump had $ 287 million in debt pardoned with the Chicago plan

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.5 pc to 3,302.02, while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo rose 0.9 pc to end a 29-year high. Hong Kong in Hong Kong is down 0.3 pc to 25,617.47.

Cosby in Seoul was down 0.1pc at 2,415.67 in the morning. The S&P-ASX 200 in Sydney advanced 0.9 pc to 6,193.20.

New Zealand and Jakarta benefited when Singapore fell.

Coming up today

Corporate: Do it again (Full year results); Beasley, Morgan Advanced Products (Business Reports)

Economy: Halifax House Price Index (UK); Industrial production (Germany, Spain); Non-farm wages, unemployment, income (Us)

