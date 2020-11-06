The largest white shark found in the south of Miami

One of the biggest Large white sharks Always tagged swimming found south of Miami, Florida According to NBC Miami.

On Thursday (Nov. 5) Unamaki “pinged” at 5:46 a.m. from Key Largo, south of Miami, meaning its vertebrate paddle broke the surface of the water and sent a signal to the satellite, warning researchers of its location, According to a previous article in Florida Today.

Unamaki was first mentioned in Noma Scotia in September; In the native language of the Mikmak people, his name means “land of fog”. At 15 feet and 5 inches (4.7 meters) long and weighing 2,076 pounds (942 kilograms), it is the second largest white shark ever tagged by Ociarch, a non-profit organization that tags and tracks large marine animals.

Related: Image Gallery: Large white sharks

But she was not the only animal there. Large white sharks are the largest predatory fish on the planet and can grow up to 15 feet (4.6 m) on average. According to National Geographic. Some have been found to weigh up to 5,000 IPS. (2,268 kg) and grow up to 20 feet (6 m).

A month ago, researchers with Ocearch discovered and tagged a 17-foot-long (5 m) heavy female large white shark – weighing 3,541 pounds. (1,606 kg) – On the shores of Nova Scotia they were called the “Queen of the Sea” According to an earlier live science report. She was officially named Nukumi after the image of the glorious grandmother who became famous from the tribal Mikmak people.

Big whites are classified as “vulnerable” International Union for Conservation of Nature. As predators on the ocean, “large white sharks are central to the functioning of ecosystems and the conservation of biodiversity,” says Ociarch.

The researchers hope that Unamaki will take them to a place where they will give birth, thereby revealing a previously unknown white shark nursery. According to Ocearch.

But the location of the large white shark is not always clear. The majestic sea creatures can only be observed once they have broken the surface, and each shark tends to spend different time on the surface, says Osiarch.

You can track Unamaki’s location or at least break her surface every time, Here.

First published in Live Science.