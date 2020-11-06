System of a Down releases the first new music in 15 years

But what makes this news significant is that it is 15 years from the heavy metal band Dropped new songs.

Two singles, “Protect the Land” and “Genocidal Humanity,” Band members Serge Tangian, Darren Malachian, Shao Otgjian and John Dolmayan, who are of Armenian descent, introduced the revenue on Friday with music going to the Armenian Fund.

The group wrote about the meaning of the two songs Bandcamp : “These two songs” Defend the Land “and” Genocidal Humanoids “both speak of a fierce and fierce war going on in our cultural homelands of Arzac and Armenia.” And, ‘We are proud to share these songs with you and hope you enjoy listening to them. Furthermore, we encourage you to read more about their origins and hope that once you do, you will be inspired to talk about the horrific injustices and human rights abuses that are taking place there now. Most importantly and urgently, we humbly ask you to donate small or large sums to help those who have been badly affected by ever-growing accounts of crimes against humanity. “

Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed to a “humanitarian ceasefire” on Oct. 17 over the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh’s contention, which the Armenians call Artzak. The controversy begins with the collapse of the Soviet Union when Nagorno-Karabakh declared independence from Azerbaijan, which sparked a violent conflict that ended in the 1994 ceasefire.