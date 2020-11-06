Home Top News System of a Down releases the first new music in 15 years

System of a Down releases the first new music in 15 years

Nov 06, 2020 0 Comments
System of a Down releases the first new music in 15 years

But what makes this news significant is that it is 15 years from the heavy metal band Dropped new songs.

Two singles, “Protect the Land” and “Genocidal Humanity,” Band members Serge Tangian, Darren Malachian, Shao Otgjian and John Dolmayan, who are of Armenian descent, introduced the revenue on Friday with music going to the Armenian Fund.
The group wrote about the meaning of the two songs Bandcamp: “These two songs” Defend the Land “and” Genocidal Humanoids “both speak of a fierce and fierce war going on in our cultural homelands of Arzac and Armenia.” And, ‘We are proud to share these songs with you and hope you enjoy listening to them. Furthermore, we encourage you to read more about their origins and hope that once you do, you will be inspired to talk about the horrific injustices and human rights abuses that are taking place there now. Most importantly and urgently, we humbly ask you to donate small or large sums to help those who have been badly affected by ever-growing accounts of crimes against humanity. “
Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed to a “humanitarian ceasefire” on Oct. 17 over the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh’s contention, which the Armenians call Artzak. The controversy begins with the collapse of the Soviet Union when Nagorno-Karabakh declared independence from Azerbaijan, which sparked a violent conflict that ended in the 1994 ceasefire.

Tensions have been high since July as the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan collided for several days.

System of a Down released their first album in 1998, eventually becoming internationally known following their 2001 hit album “Toxicity”. In 2005, the band topped the charts with two albums, producing the same artists with 2Pac, The Beatles and DMX. In 2006 their song “BYOB” won the Grammy Award for Best Hard Rock Performance.

READ  Rajasthan Crisis: Rajasthan Speaker Goes To Supreme Court docket: Heading For Constitutional Disaster

You May Also Like

John McCain's revenge? Trump travels to Arizona after aides warn him to stop attacking the state's late senator and beloved son

John McCain’s revenge? Trump travels to Arizona after aides warn him to stop attacking the state’s late senator and beloved son

David Lewis and Martin Given send Joe Villak advice after Arsenal show

David Lewis and Martin Given send Joe Villak advice after Arsenal show

The Set for Life draw takes place tonight

Live National Lottery Results: Set for life winning numbers on Thursday 5th November 2020

UEFA Europa League scores: Tottenham back on track; Benfica and Rangers play in a lively draw

UEFA Europa League scores: Tottenham back on track; Benfica and Rangers play in a lively draw

Johnson urges Trump to condemn US election fraud Politics

Denmark plans to pull up to 17 million mink to stop the modified corona virus

Denmark plans to pull up to 17 million mink to stop the modified corona virus

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *