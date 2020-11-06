Shirley Passy’s new album – Farewell to Grande Dame of Pop?

Shirley Passy is as sexy as ever, even at the age of 83.

Prior to the release of her latest album (November 6), she was featured in Fashion Magazine Vogue And the press material is all worn in gold – the mask is included.

Clear note for title song Gold finger The James Bond film that made Passy famous in the 1960s did not lose many fans.

‘I Ove It All You’ is over this week. Photo: ManualThe British diva, who was honored with the title of Dame two decades ago, is now releasing a new album: I love it all Her first in five years and it was gold.

His recording company has dubbed it the “Grand Finale” – does that mean Passy could leave the music business after all these years?

If so the title applies. He says the album is a big thank you to all of his fans and celebrates “70 years in the show business, 70 years of support from his fans and 70 years of music.”

In I love it all He offers a luxuriously planned mix of cover versions and new songs.

He plays in the British Grande Dame of Pop with his usual verve, plenty of luxury and his own theatricality.

His voice, which he temporarily lost in the mid-1980s after the shock of his daughter Samantha’s death, is still full of power.

There are plenty of plays in his presentation Who wants to live forever Presented by Rani. The classic version is almost contagious depression Always in my memory, Which brought Elvis Presley and the Pet Shop Boys great success.

In between all of this, there is the big band number Look but do not touch.

During the recordings, she could not stop dancing, says now a grandmother and great grandmother Passy. “We had our own little party in the studio.”

The lyrics for the title song were written by Passy’s good friend and comrade Don Black, who is also a senior songwriter and songwriter. Diamonds are forever (1971), among others.

Meanwhile, composer British songwriter Jack McManus was born 20 years later. Gold finger Published.

When you hear Barry Manilo’s advanced ballad I Made It Through The Rain, Which is no other version, but Passy’s.

She has experienced numerous ups and downs in her long career both professionally and personally, and she knows what she is singing about.

He says the positive message of the song brings it to a refreshing level. “It’s very important to know that things will be right. We will do it.”

“All of the songs I chose were very personal and connected to my life,” he says.

If I love it all His final work, and then Passy has created a perfect farewell. – dpa