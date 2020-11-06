Home Technology Next year is a new battlefield game “with a scale never seen before”

Nov 06, 2020 0 Comments
The next Battle of the Wars is scheduled to begin in the 2021 holidays, and will boast of being “the largest it has ever seen”. E.A. According to CEO Andrew Wilson, he recently shared some tasty information about the publisher’s upcoming releases.

“Technological advances in new consoles allow the team to deliver a truly next-gen look for the owner,” Wilson shared Prepared comments For the company’s latest revenue call. “We are testing the game locally and the team is getting very positive feedback about the game as we start to get involved in our community.” Additional information will not be available until spring, but it is still nice to hear that Battlefield 6 release date is not far off.

EA currently plans to launch “at least six new games” on the next gen console in its FY22, so from April next year to next March. It is not clear how many of these will go to PC. Among them is a new Need for Speed ​​game from the developer standard, which offers “some amazing visual leaps”.

