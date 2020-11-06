Home Top News David Lewis and Martin Given send Joe Villak advice after Arsenal show

David Lewis and Martin Given send Joe Villak advice after Arsenal show

Nov 06, 2020 0 Comments
David Lewis and Martin Given send Joe Villak advice after Arsenal show

Former Gunners defender Martin Kiev believes Joe Villak will have to fight for Arsenal’s starting XI.

The 21-year-old made his sixth appearance of the season in Thursday night’s clash with Arsenal’s Europa League FC Moldova.

Villak, who scored Arsenal’s third goal of 4-1 against the Norwegian champions, was placed on the scoresheet on his second European tour.

Aside from his goal-scoring contribution, the midfielder, who has yet to feature in the league this season – turned an amazing display against Erling Moe’s side.

F.C. Joe Villak celebrates Arsenal’s third goal against Moldova

Keane, like many others, was impressed with Willock’s office last night, but hopes to find a way to make a path for the first team.

“Arteta is trying to create a new culture,” the former Gunners defender said when he appeared on PD Sport. “What is the best way to do this with young players from the academy who understand what it means to be an Arsenal player?

“You come through the computer, you dream of being an Arsenal player.

Tottenham Hotspur: 59

Arsenal: 16

Manchester United: 7

Chelsea: 3

Manchester City: 1

Liverpool: 0

“I came with a lot of Arsenal players – [Tony] Adams and [David] In Roxas. I think there is a romance in the club.

“Glad to be able to tease it. Keep it on the board. We watched it [Bukayo] Says, [Eddie] Nketiah in debt.

“But Villak now we have to create a path to join that first team.

“If he had to go into debt, that’s enough. But for now, I think there’s a chance. He’s not too far from getting it right.”

READ  2020 MLP Playoffs: Braves vs. Marlins Contradictions, Choices, Predictions from NLTS Game 2 Advanced Model

Keon’s impression was shared by Gunners defender David Lewis, who believes Villag needs a little improvement in his game to become a permanent part of the team.

“Oh, he’s a wonderful child, a wonderful boy,” the Brazilian said. “I always help him.

Martin Kiev wants to see Joe Villag start the XI at Arsenal

“I think he can do better. I’m not making fun of him because he has the talent to be at a high level.

“Every day he has to understand that. For me, playing with children is a pleasure, especially because he is humble.

“When you are humble you can learn things, be better and improve. You can never understand if you are not humble.

“He is humble, with a great present and a great future.”

You May Also Like

The Set for Life draw takes place tonight

Live National Lottery Results: Set for life winning numbers on Thursday 5th November 2020

UEFA Europa League scores: Tottenham back on track; Benfica and Rangers play in a lively draw

UEFA Europa League scores: Tottenham back on track; Benfica and Rangers play in a lively draw

Johnson urges Trump to condemn US election fraud Politics

Denmark plans to pull up to 17 million mink to stop the modified corona virus

Denmark plans to pull up to 17 million mink to stop the modified corona virus

No crackers at Marina Bay on New Year’s Day amid the COVID-19 epidemic

No crackers at Marina Bay on New Year’s Day amid the COVID-19 epidemic

A protester interrupts a news conference by Clark County Registrar Joe Gloria (L) discussing ballot counting at the Clark County Election Department on November 4, 2020 in North Las Vegas, Nevada. Donald Trump and Joe Biden are in a tight race in the battleground state after yesterday's election. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Nevada man interrupts a press conference claiming that Biden is trying to steal the election

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *