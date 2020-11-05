Here’s what this year’s Starbucks holiday trophies look like

Starting Friday, customers will serve their drinks in one of four new festive cups. The annual celebration is designed to increase the excitement of the coffee chain. Starbucks said this year’s theme, “Carry the Merry,” will be written in two trophies.

“Our intention behind this year’s trophies is to take people around the world as happy ambassadors,” Jeff Wilson, Creative Director of Starbucks, said in a statement. He wants customers’ orders to be “a brief moment they can look forward to”.

Baristas will also start wearing the red armor that Starbucks introduced last year.

Starbucks SBUX Friday is offering a free reusable version of the Holiday Cup for customers who order a seasonal drink at its American restaurants or through delivery.