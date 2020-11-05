Here’s what this year’s Starbucks holiday trophies look like

Starting Friday, customers will serve their drinks in one of four new festive cups. The annual celebration is designed to increase the excitement of the coffee chain. Starbucks said this year’s theme, “Carry the Merry,” will be written in two trophies.
“Our intention behind this year’s trophies is to take people around the world as happy ambassadors,” Jeff Wilson, Creative Director of Starbucks, said in a statement. He wants customers’ orders to be “a brief moment they can look forward to”.
Baristas will also start wearing the red armor that Starbucks introduced last year.
This year’s seasonal drinks include Peppermint Mocha, Roasted White Chocolate Mocha, Caramel Brully Late, Chestnut Prawn Late and Enoch Late with its Christmas blended coffee. It will serve a variety of seasonal dishes including a fresh cranberry orange scone, sugar plum cheese Danish and a snowman cookie and cake pop.
The chain has coined a word for its cups and boxes: ‘Cheersin’, which means “playful combination of cheers and dunkin ‘, which means coming together in both celebration and praise.