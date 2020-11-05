Home Sports Danny Inkes: Southampton striker has no knee injury | Football News

Danny Inkes: Southampton striker has no knee injury | Football News

Nov 05, 2020 0 Comments
Danny Ings goes to ground clutching his knee

A scan reveals that Southampton striker Danny Ings suffered no knee damage in the 4-3 win over Aston Villa.

The 28-year-old said he got down on his knees following a confrontation with Trezeguet and was forced to play for five minutes.

He had a scan over the weekend, amid fears he might encounter a long misspelling.

Ings will be evaluated by Southampton’s medical team when he arrives at the training ground on Monday, and early signs suggest he will return sooner than initially thought.

Before retaining the injury, Ings scored his fifth goal at Southampton 4-0 at Wills Park.

“Danny (Inks) injured his knee, but we hope it’s not so bad, it’s not good at the time,” Southampton boss Ralph Hassan Huddle said after the game.

“He stretched his knee, which was always dangerous. He immediately shouted ‘My knee, my knee’.”

Ryan Bertrand (femur) and John Bednarek were also sidelined with injuries with Southampton facing Newcastle on Friday, November 6 (8pm). Sky Sports Premier League.

Image:
Danny Ings was treated for an injury in the second half of the win against Aston Villa

How the Saints maintained the latest pace

Dean Smith’s side may have started the day boasting of the best defensive record on the first flight, allowing just five goals, but you never know when their slipshot in the Midlands will settle from the first half scene.

Villa had already been given a warning three minutes after a left-wing corner had been blown up in a nearby post, with Gonza getting into a mess and passing his own goalkeeper.

READ  AFL 2020: Dylan Grimes dive, Nick Vlastuin 50, Essendon vs Richmond, John Worsfold, totally free kicks, umpiring, online video

Fortunately, for the guests, the eagle-eyed V.A. Free-kick calls from near the flag in the right corner.

The Saints captain quickly took control of the match, finding the back of the net twice with a fancy free-kick from the edge of the box that left Emiliano Martinez helpless in the Villa goal.

When Guys Walker-Peters, Ward-Bruce and Stuart Armstrong entered the top right corner of the net with an amazing 25-yard curler, Ings – then came out with another knee injury. The match ended in a match.

However, as the first Mings headed for the Grealish cross in the final quarter, it was just before the stop-time strikes from Watkins – via the penalty spot – and the Villa captain had a late glow to a point.

You May Also Like

Italian FA study on potential Govt violations Lazio - The Manila Times

Italian FA study on potential Govt violations Lazio – The Manila Times

Steelers vs. Ravens score: Pittsburgh lose after mobilizing for Baltimore

Steelers vs. Ravens score: Pittsburgh lose after mobilizing for Baltimore

Cubs' JV Base and Anthony Rizo won the Gold Glove Awards

Cubs’ JV Base and Anthony Rizo won the Gold Glove Awards

Dolphins vs. Rams score: Dua Takovilova wins first NFL start with Miami defense, special teams

Dolphins vs. Rams score: Dua Takovilova wins first NFL start with Miami defense, special teams

Striking Beerman drowns Blackwater in the first morning BPA game

VAVEL logo

Leon vs Santos Laguna: Live Stream Online and Liga MX Updates (0-1) | 11/02/2020

Seth Grace

About the Author: Seth Grace

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *