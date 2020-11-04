US election 2020 live: Biden has a narrow lead over Trump in Wisconsin | American News

07:05
Hi, this is Martin Belam in charge of Tom McCarthy. I will be with you for the next few hours. If you want to quickly get to where we are in presidential elections and contests for the Senate and House, give us a ‘What we know so far about the 2020 election’ This is the pickup piece of it all.
If you want to hear what the Guardian journalists think about the results so far and what might come next, we’ve got an online panel discussion today. My colleagues Jonathan Friedland, Kenya Evelyn, David Smith And Sarah Churchwell Will participate. It starts at 2pm in London, which is 7pm in London. More details and tickets can be found here.
07:00
For people wondering why Some outlets show less election votes for Python than we show, The difference arises – depending on where you look elsewhere – from Arizona, the Associated Press we use, called Biden, but some outlets did not call.
06:52
The Secretary of State in Nevada says they will not release the surplus until Thursday morning, but Newshounds are going to dig hard to get the numbers before:
Biden holds a narrow lead in the state, with voters having a week to “cure” their signatures if needed – meaning they have to confirm their vote if they forget to sign or if their signature does not match the voter files.
If Biden can see two other wins, the race should not come to Nevada. But at this rate, it could not find Nevada in last place to report Thursday morning.
06:40
In the midst of an epidemic, America is coming with it The highest turnout in the presidential election since 1900, Percentage wise.
But women did not have the right to vote then, and less than 20% of the population actually participated in that election. Here we are close to 50% of the total population – not just registered voters. Stunning.
06:36
She received 2.87m more votes than Hillary Clinton Donald Trump In 2016. This time, Joe Biden has expanded his presence in popular numbers For 2.2m votes – it has many ways to grow even more.
How that overrides that leading election college is another matter, but Biden seems to be doing better than Clinton in that regard, with a clear path to victory when it comes to voting.
It wasn’t over until all the votes were counted, but this time Trump had to pull some interesting ballots in Michigan and the suburbs. Pennsylvania To put those states in his column.
06:02
We’ve buttoned up our previous election blog, but you can see it (if you haven’t woken up) to understand how the night came out Here.
As for where things stand, The president is very close to inviting the race, Results are expected in Wisconsin in the coming hours, but other states – Nevada, Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania And Michigan – will take days to complete their count.
The Biden campaign condemned Trump He was rejected by state Republican leaders across the country for his “outrageous” false claim that he had won the election.
Biden said he was “on track to win this election.” And “we feel good about where we are.” He called for patience as the remaining votes were being counted.
Overall Election Day feared mostly domestic unrest, but the Trump campaign called on supporters to “defend” the election, with uncertain days ahead.
The Republicans With the Democrats in the lead, the House of Representatives sought a few seats in the House. The Senate ‘s control was in the air, but the path to democracy seemed narrow.
Updated
05:48
Don’t wait in Nevada, says John Ralston, who knows what he’s talking about:
05:27
Hello and we continue to welcome the US presidential election. This is an intimate one because you have gathered. Many states are still counting the votes, and it will take a few days for us to see the results.
We are waiting for a possible call for a presidential race Wisconsin, Where Biden was left with a narrow number of votes counted.
The race currently stands at 213 for Trump out of 238 election votes for Biden, Six war states are pending. Biden could have a narrow lead in Nevada, and if he could seal the deal in Wisconsin, a win in Georgia (16 votes), Michigan (16) or Pennsylvania (20) – Gives him victory. North Carolina is still out with 15 election votes.
To explore how numbers work, check out our interactive “Create Your Own Election” tool:
Democrats Faced with frustration elsewhere on Tuesday, the House of Representatives acknowledged some of the reasons they received, while retaining a firm majority in that body. Although the path to a Democratic majority seemed narrow, the Senate’s control was in the air.
Updated