SpaceX’s Crew-1 astronaut mission to NASA: live updates

SpaceX, NASA November 14 target for Crew-1 launch

SpaceX’s Crew-1 astronauts (from left: NASA astronauts Shannon Walker, Victor Clover and Michael Hopkins and Jaxa astronaut Sochi Nokuchi) stand in front of their Crew Dragon capsule at SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California. (Image credit: SpaceX)

SpaceX’s Crew-1 mission to the International Space Station It is now scheduled to launch on Saturday, November 14th, At 7:49 pm EST (0049 GMT on November 15), NASA announced Monday (Oct. 26).

The Crew-1, originally scheduled to launch on August 30, suffered several delays in landing. NASA first launched in late September, then October 23, and then Oct. Newly announced target date companies up to that timeline.

NASA also announced it Will hold a press conference on Wednesday, Oct. 28th, EDT (2000 GMT) at 4pm to discuss the upcoming launch site, including the results of the latest tests of the Falcon 9 Merlin engines following SpaceX specific unexpected data during the latest non-NASA launch, the company said in a statement. you can Check it out directly on space.com, Courtesy of NASA TV, or directly through the agency Website.