Meet Joe Biden's wife and America's first female candidate for 2020

Nov 04, 2020 0 Comments
Meet Joe Biden's wife and America's first female candidate for 2020

He previously described how he died against the idea in 2004, when Mr Biden was forced to run for the White House. To that extent, when a group of supporters persuaded Mr Pitney to propose himself at their home in Delaware, she walked into the room with nothing but a bikini with the words “No” written on her stomach.

“It caught his attention. I won’t tell you who is sitting in that room, but they got the message,” he said. Vogue Earlier this year.

However, his opinion on the matter changed in 2004 when George W. Bush won re-election. As a result he wore black for a week. When she finally came out of grief over the election results, she urged her husband to run in 2008.

Grading in the Air Force Two

Having won Mr Biden’s political career, he also had his own defense: despite being the second woman during Barack Obama’s administration for eight years, he kept the paid job while in the role that is believed to make him the first to break the tradition of teaching English full time in a community college.

“Being a teacher is not what I do, but who I am,” he wrote in his 2019 memoir. Light entry point, Describes “rubbing on a cocktail dress and heels” in the school bathroom for the reception of a White House, or grading in two of the Air Force, happily.

Dr. Biden, who earned four degrees while raising her family, including a doctorate in education at the University of Delaware, said she would like to continue teaching with her duties as the first woman if her husband enters the White House.

