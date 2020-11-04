Following Trump’s call for a halt to the vote, the ABC News host erupted: ‘Not going to happen!’ | Politics | News

Donald Trump lied and won over Joe Biden for the presidency, while the knife-edge vote has not yet been called. The Republican incumbent said there was “fraud on the American nation” and said he would go to the Supreme Court to have the vote stopped as the nail-biting contest continues. The long-awaited democratic challenge to Mr Trump’s attempt to cast doubt on the outcome, he said, was that his campaign was still on the “path to success” as he insisted that every vote be counted.

During a live election coverage of ABC News, Mr Abrams said: “I do not know what he is talking about because they have already tried to stop the counting of votes in Pennsylvania. “They are not going to have any success in stopping the vote count now. “The only victory they can get on the road is to estimate which votes will eventually be counted. “Let it be clear, the votes are still being counted. Step in now and say, ‘Let’s stop counting the votes.’ read more: ‘Kringing’ row between Farage and Pierce Morgan sparks Twitter frenzy

“It simply came to our notice then. “You can’t say we won’t let the remaining votes count. “It is questionable what will happen once the counting process is complete? There may be reconsiderations, there may be challenges. “But the notion that somehow counting is going to stop is not going to happen.”

But Mr Trump, who led a legal battle amid fears of unrest on the streets of the United States, delivered a speech at the White House calling the election a “massive fraud” and accusing it of being a “very sad group of people.” Trying to exclude his supporters. READ Coronavirus: Lockdown to be reimposed in Aberdeen right after spike in circumstances | British isles Information He said: “This is a fraud against the American public, and it is an embarrassment to our country. “We were preparing to win this election – apparently we won this election. “So now our goal is to ensure unity for the good of this nation. This is a great moment. “We want the law to be used properly, so we want to go to the U.S. Supreme Court and stop all voting.” Do not miss Laura Queensberg lashes out at Donald Trump in an angry tweet [INSIGHT]

Donald Trump declares victory in speech – but is it illegal? [ANALYSIS]

Host CNN dissolves and loses it in furious rage [VIDEO]