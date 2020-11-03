Striking Beerman drowns Blackwater in the first morning BPA game

Alex Cabagnah scored 11 points for San Miguel’s overtime win over Blackwater. BPA Media Bureau

Manila, Philippines – (Updated) In the first official morning game of the 2020 BPA Philippine Cup, San Miguel Beer extended the lead to four games on Tuesday after escaping Blackwater, 90-88, in overtime at the Angels University Foundation Gym in Pampanga.

Tuesday was the first of four matches scheduled because the league returned to action, raising their COVID-19 protocols after the conference was briefly adjourned.

Beerman scored 26 points and 14 rebounds from Mola Duatova, while Chris Rose scored five of his eight points in extra time, while Beerman led the way with eight restarts and three assists.

All-Philippine champion San Miguel advanced to the conference 5-2, while Elite fell 2-4. This is Blackwater’s third consecutive defeat.

“It was very difficult for us, especially this morning’s game. This is the first time the official game has been played in the morning, but we have to do it because of the circumstances,” SMB coach Leo Austria later said.

“It’s an ugly game, but we like it because as long as we win, there’s no problem with that,” he said. “But I’m so glad we’re lucky to get this W.”

Led by San Miguel, 84-81, with two and a half minutes left in control, thanks to a Rose Triple and a bucket of douchebags, but they gave up three seconds and 80 seconds to play Blackwater’s Ed Tacoyok. When Alex Kabagnot missed two jumpers, the Elite made breakthroughs as neither team was able to win in the fourth – the second of them spun on and out.

A KG in Blackwater OT. Canalta struck first with a three-pointer, and Beerman appeared to be gassed as Dutua and Arvind Santos missed two point-blank sets. But a Rose drive reduced the deficit to two points at 88-86, and his split in that line turned into a point game of 88-87, with one and a half minutes to play.

A turnover in Tokyo led Rose to make the transition to San Miguel, but the Beermans kept the doors open for the Elite. Blackwater made three attempts to take the lead in the final seconds, but Mike Ptolemy and Ron Denison missed their dismissals, and a jumper from Don Trolano jumped from the edge, with Van Pesumal finally advancing four seconds.

“I was so lucky to be able to bring Van Besumalay, Blackwater’s last possession was that important reproduction for him,” Austria said.

Pesumal could only make one of two free throws to get the final score, but San Miguel survived when Ptolemy tried three pointers to win a game.

As all of SMB’s key players saw the crucial minutes, Marcio Laciter scored 12 points and Kabagnad 11 points. The Bears have a day off before returning to action on Thursday against Phoenix Super LPG.

Toquiok led Blackwater with 20 points, while Dolomina added 17 points and Trolano 10 points. But they cooled after a warm start and fired just 33% from the field. Elite is missing Paul Desterio due to injury and Mac Pello due to back pain.

Nonetheless, some positives can be taken from the Blackwater game as they welcomed second overall pick Maurice Shaw as he missed many missions due to back pain.