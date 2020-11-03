Launched Raspberry Pi 400 keyboard with built-in computer; Will be coming to India later this year

The Raspberry Pi Foundation in the UK has developed a small keyboard with a built-in computer. The Raspberry Pi 400 features a built-in ARM processor and two HDMI ports. Users need to insert the Raspberry Pi400 into a monitor via a TV or via HDMI, insert a microSD card, connect a power cord and mouse, and use it as a computer. The Raspberry Pi is available for $ 70 (approximately Rs. 5,200) and can be purchased in a bundle including a mouse, power supply, microSD card, HDMI cable and a starter guide for $ 100 (about Rs. 7,400). .

“It can sit under your Christmas tree, and if you open your gifts at 9, you can sit with a computer in front of your TV by 10,” said Eben Upton, founder of Raspberry Pi, in an interview. The format factor of the Raspberry Pi 400 is inspired by early computers such as the BBC Micro or ZX Spectrum. These keyboard-based computers are designed to be accessible computers that help children learn code, The Verge reports. In terms of specifications, the Raspberry Pi 1.8 GHz ARM Cortex-A72 CPU is paired with 4GB of RAM, Gigabit Ethernet, Bluetooth 5.0, and 802.11ac WiFi. There are two HTML ports, each output up to 4K / 60 fps, two USB 3.0 ports, and one USB 2.0 port. The device has a USB Type-C port and a microSD card slot for storage.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=/0-djdQkPuRs

What makes the Raspberry Pi 400 stand out, however, is its shape factor. Keyboard-System 78 or 79 keyboards are configured on the keyboard, depending on the area purchased by regional users. Initially, there are six different regional based keyboard layouts – UK, US, German, French, Italian and Spanish. The company told The Verge that there are additional varieties for the Norwegian, Swedish, Danish, Portuguese and Japanese markets.

The raspberry pie will initially be available in the US, UK and France, starting next week in Italy, Germany and Spain. The company plans to launch raspberry pie in markets such as India, Australia and New Zealand by the end of this year.