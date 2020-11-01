Koman Barca worries about the futility

Vitoria-Castis, Spain: Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman cursed his side’s profit by dropping points for the fourth game in a row in La Liga after a 1-1 draw at the Alaves on Saturday.

Barca fired 25 shots into the goal, but were only able to beat Alves’ brilliant goalkeeper Fernando Pacheco once, when Antoine Griezmann dropped the net early in the second half when Jota was sent off for the hosts.

Barca went just in front of the break when Luis Rioja made a terrible error from keeper Neto following his mix with defender Gerard Pique.

“I am concerned about our performance in the attack. We have no problem with our attitude or concentration. We have to be very efficient in front of the target,” Koman told reporters.

“We also gifted Alves a goal, but you can’t miss them when you create multiple opportunities. If you create multiple opportunities and score only once, it’s not good.”

The surprise draw against Alaves came after Real Madrid lost 3-1 to Barca 3-1 at Getafe. They are 12th with eight points from six games.

Koman could not hide his frustration at the recent results, and he appeared to be agitated when he was dealing with questions from reporters about his decisions in the game and his touchline behavior.

“I am surprised to be criticized for the film I gave to Touchline. I think we did everything we could from the trench and the pitch, ”he said.

“We played what we needed to play in the last 10 minutes. If you criticize me for how I look on the touchline, we might give up.”

The Dutchman added: “I’m worried we’ll only got two points from the last 12, I think we played well overall, and I’m very worried if we do not create chances.

“But with the final pass, we have to do better than the goal with the final shot. We can not waste many chances, we missed many.”