Astronomers ‘excited’ to discover activity of rare CENTAUR hybrid of comet and asteroid

A team of “very excited” astronomers has discovered activity around a rare type of space object that contains asteroid-like rocks but is also covered in comet-like dust and gas.

These extraordinary celestial bodies are called centaurs from Greek mythology, like a half-human and half-horse creature. They are actually small planets that appeared in the Khyber ice belt at the edge of our solar system.

Objects are incredibly rare – in fact, although astronomers have been constantly exploring the sky, only 18 active centers have been discovered since 1927. They are dizzy, difficult to observe because they move in distant and unusual ways. Because of this misunderstanding.

Despite these obstacles, a team of scientists from the University of Northern Arizona in 2014 developed a new center monitoring technology called OG392 and made a significant breakthrough.

The team developed an algorithm to scan traces of activity on existing images from space. This could be observed by converting 2014 OG392 into solids – a process known as sublimation – that shines like a long comet.

The next step in this process is the use of computer modeling to find out what kind of ice can be burned from the rocks to form a corona. Both candidates for carbon dioxide and ammonia were determined at trial.

This is a great achievement, and in 2014 OG392 led its centaur status to live with full guilt. It has a new name and is now called Speedy C / 2014 OG392 (PANSTARRS).

“I’m very happy that the Minor Planet Center has given us a new comet name, which fits in with the function we discovered in this extraordinary object.” Leading researcher Colin Chandler said.

Such space bodies are thought to have existed until the dawn of the solar system, after which they are thought to have remained unchanged for billions of years. Experts hope their study will shed light on how planets, including Earth, formed and evolved.





