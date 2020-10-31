Shisha Cafe, filled with 150 people, closed after a 10,000 fine

Within days of the Govt fines $ 10,000 for violations, police closed a Shisha cafe to find 150 people trapped together.

West Midlands police said he was fined by Casablanca hosts in Birmingham around 1am on Saturday, despite being fined for violating restrictions earlier this month.

The video shows officers forcibly entering a smoker’s lounge in the city’s Highgate area, where shouts are heard as they disperse the crowd.

#WATCH | This is what we saw when we were forced to find a way # Birmingham Shisha Lounge We provided with 10,000 # Corona virus It was good a few days ago. We will not stop targeting businesses that endanger lives. Get the whole story https://t.co/VwvKjOIYVC pic.twitter.com/6cwwmVRRHX – West Midlands Police (MPWMPolice) October 30, 2020

Birmingham and the wider West Midlands integrated jurisdiction have been extensively relocated to move to Tier 3 “highest alert” operations by the end of next week as infection rates continue to rise.

In a separate incident, the owner of a place in Smetwick, West Midlands, was fined £ 10,000 after holding a wedding party for more than 70 people.

Chief Superintendent Andy Beard said: “It is unacceptable for these businesses to continue to violate the law, as this dangerous virus continues to spread, endangering lives and increasing the risk of infections.

“This is a difficult time for everyone, but if this continues it will not be possible to control the infection and return to normalcy.

“We must all help prevent the spread of the corona virus. No one is above the law when it comes down to it.”

Closed spaces are reviewed by the local authority each week for their orders, and owners are required to prove compliance with the law before reopening, the force said.