Home Top News Pete Mitler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimi reunite to reunite ‘Hogus Focus’

Pete Mitler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimi reunite to reunite ‘Hogus Focus’

Oct 31, 2020 0 Comments
Pete Mitler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimi reunite to reunite 'Hogus Focus'
The actress pulled off what fans of the 1993 movie “Focus Focus” had been waiting for – reunion!

It has nothing to do with epic.

Mitler’s annual fundraiser brought together Hulawine, his former co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker and the Sanderson sisters known as Kathy Najimi. The virtual event on Friday night was his nonprofit, New York Reconstruction Project, Which is working to reclaim gardens and parks in five New York metropolitan areas.

The one-hour event is a fake documentary about the history of the Sanderson sisters, with the stars telling their own versions of fake encounters with witches.

But that’s not all, the film’s original stars like Torah Birch who played Tony and big brother Omri Godz appeared on screen. Sarah Silverman, Martin Short, Kenan Thompson and Adam Lambert also joined in the fun.

Now let’s talk about the epic ending … Mariah Carey! We do not see anyone coming, but leave it to Midler to tap our Halloween socks. Gary basically told Midler to get lost at last, so he moved on from Halloween and began her favorite year – Christmas trip. The audience also had to listen to his success of “All I Want for Christmas” because it added everyone to the credits.

This event is definitely spiritual for us. This season, yes.

READ  President Donald Trump's response to police murder threatens to further deepen unrest in the United States, Democrats and Republicans say

You May Also Like

Steven Cohen is recognized as the owner of the Mets after overcoming 2 more obstacles

Steven Cohen is recognized as the owner of the Mets after overcoming 2 more obstacles

Shisha Cafe, filled with 150 people, closed after a 10,000 fine

Shisha Cafe, filled with 150 people, closed after a 10,000 fine

Corona virus: Morrisons College employees are exempted from teacher discounts

Corona virus: Morrisons College employees are exempted from teacher discounts

Cusin County under 'Red Alert' for the film 'Rowley'

Cusin County under ‘Red Alert’ for the film ‘Rowley’

Google has some fun treats for Halloween

Google has some fun treats for Halloween

Thomas Ravenel Returns, Craig Conover and Shep Rose Riak

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *