Pete Mitler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimi reunite to reunite ‘Hogus Focus’

It has nothing to do with epic.
The one-hour event is a fake documentary about the history of the Sanderson sisters, with the stars telling their own versions of fake encounters with witches.
But that’s not all, the film’s original stars like Torah Birch who played Tony and big brother Omri Godz appeared on screen. Sarah Silverman, Martin Short, Kenan Thompson and Adam Lambert also joined in the fun.
Now let’s talk about the epic ending … Mariah Carey! We do not see anyone coming, but leave it to Midler to tap our Halloween socks. Gary basically told Midler to get lost at last, so he moved on from Halloween and began her favorite year – Christmas trip. The audience also had to listen to his success of “All I Want for Christmas” because it added everyone to the credits.
This event is definitely spiritual for us. This season, yes.