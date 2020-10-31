Online when and where to watch, TV broadcast, group news

The UEFA Champions League locomotive will be important for both teams in the Moscow vs Bayern Munich face off. The host team notices the guest registering their victory for the first time in the league, while the guest team wins the ongoing league targeting the winning team. Currently, both teams have played one match each. The first match against RP Salzburg of Locomotive Moscow ended in a draw after both teams scored two goals each. Hosts currently have a point for their credit. Bayern Munich, on the other hand, have three points after beating Atletico Madrid 4-0 in the October 22 kick-off.

UEFA Champions League Locomotive Moscow vs Bayern Munich is scheduled for Tuesday, October 27th. The tour will start at 11:25 PM IST and take place at the Locomotive Stadium.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Locomotive Moscow vs Bayern Munich: Team News, Injury Update

Locomotive Moscow will be without midfielder Dmitry Barinov as he is currently recovering from a knee injury. The chances of Stanislav Magov, Slobodan Rajkovic and Vladislav Ignatiev on the field are even more doubtful. Guest teammate Serge Knabry will not be available after testing positive for the Corona virus novel. Alfonsa Davis will also be out due to his ankle injury. Leroy Sane has no confirmation as he recently suffered a knee injury.

Locomotive Moscow possible starting lineup: Gilherm; Shivogliadov, Korluka, Murillo, Ribus; Gemaletinov, Kulikov, Kryzhovyak, Miransuk; Smolov, Eder

Bayern Munich possible starting lineup: புதியது; Boward, Soul, Alaba, Hernandez; Kimmich, Toliso, Koretska; Mல்லller, Lewandowski, Koman

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Locomotive Moscow vs Bayern Munich match at what time?

Locomotive The UEFA Champions League match between Moscow and Bayern Munich begins on Tuesday 27 October at IST 11:25 at the Locomotive Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Locomotive Moscow vs Bayern Munich match?

Sony will telecast the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 matches live on India this season. The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Locomotive will be live on the Moscow vs Bayern Munich Sony Ten channels.

How can I stream the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Locomotive Moscow vs Bayern Munich match in India?

Premium users can stream UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Locomotive Moscow vs Bayern Munich match on Sony LIV app in India.