Kate Carraw shared that husband Derek Tropper does not need a ventilator to breathe in the midst of his current corona virus war.

The 53-year-old GMP presenter told how his 53-year-old husband, Derek, had spoken his first word, “pain,” since he was taken to hospital in late March.

In another major update, Kate revealed that doctors had removed Derek’s tracheotomy tube – but warned that he was still facing a long road ahead.

She said The sun : “[A] The notable change was that they were able to remove his tracheotomy tube – which was very positive because his lungs started working and were not as solid as they had been before.

“But he still has a long way to go.”

Kate added: “If it had happened again in May, I would have been happy, but now I know how slow change is and how quickly things can slip backwards. I try to keep my confidence in check.

“Derek needs help with his breathing, especially at night, and is very weak.”

Kate shared a mix of her emotions after Derek’s muttering “pain”, describing it as a “huge turning point” and “heart-wrenching.”





“He may have been in so much pain that it breaks my heart that I could not communicate with it,” he noted.

Derek was first admitted to the hospital on March 30, and doctors took him to intensive care in early April.

Since then, Kate has updated fans involved, saying NHS staff read her GMP clips to Derek.



Although Derek was in a PDOC (chronic disorder), she now sees “his presence”.

The Mirror recently revealed that the star has begun to star in a powerful new documentary about the virus, in which he will understand Derek’s situation and the impact it will have on the country as a whole.

A source close to Kate said: “Kate could be seen continuing to talk about Derek and his ongoing war against the Corona virus at GMB, and now he has decided to use his vision to make a documentary where he talks to many of the victims and the headlines and stories behind the people involved. “