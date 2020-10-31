Hubble telescope discovers ‘Big Pumpkin’ in space for Halloween

The family sits on the couch watching Charlie Brown help his friend Linus wait for the big pumpkin. Halloween , They will be surprised to hear that NASA has already discovered a “big pumpkin”.

Image of NASA Hubble Space Telescope Show what the sky looks like like a giant jack-o-lamp. “Pumpkin” is actually a picture of the early stages of a collision between two galaxies.

The pumpkin face has a curved blue smile made up of two-year-old red stars and a newborn star cluster that creates the eye and gives the area an orange glow. Blue stars scatter in the foreground so that the Halloween pumpkins are bright.

Hubble’s snapshot of the initial collision between the two galaxies looks like a giant jack-o-lamp in the sky. (Image source: NASA, ESA and W. Kiel (University of Alabama))

This “big pumpkin” is even bigger than Charlie Brown’s pumpkins. Full vision spans approximately 109,000 light-years. Milky Way Galaxy according to NASA.

The region now looks like a Halloween pumpkin to our eyes, but will soon lose shape as a pair of colliding galaxies become more complex. At a distance of 120 million light-years from the Canis Major galaxy, NASA predicts that the pair will be a giant spiral galaxy. Researchers say that the “smile” may be the beginning of the spiral reconstruction process NASA Image Description . The smiley hand covers both galaxies and is formed when the galaxy gas compresses as the galaxies begin to merge.

In most cases two The galaxies collide , They lose their regular flat disk shape and the stars of each galaxy move into a new football-shaped space, NASA said. Eventually they form an elliptical galaxy.

It would be a rare feat if the “big pumpkin” became a giant spiral galaxy. There are many more examples in the universe. Rubin’s Galaxy , Astronomers said in a NASA report.

The mystery and conspiracy surrounding certain types of galaxies by these two colliding galaxies deserves the reputation of being the “big pumpkin.” In “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown”, poor Linus never saw the mysterious big pumpkin he wanted to see.

