PUBG Fans Battle Royal Game Shuts Shopping In India An emotional farewell

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds aka PUBG will no longer operate in India starting Friday (October 30) Facebook post. This comes after PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite found a reference in a September order issued by the Government of India banning 118 applications from China over security threats.

Tencent Games, the owner of the mobile game, said on Facebook that it “deeply regrets this decision” and thanked PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite fans for their support in India. The company added: “Protecting user data has always been paramount.

The report further states that Tencent restores all rights to the developer of PUBG Mobile – PUBG Corporation, a subsidiary of Crofton Game Union.

The widely popular multiplayer game saw a spike in the user site on ongoing epidemics. In fact, fans associated with professional gamers make up about 25 percent of PUBG Mobile’s username in India.

The unexpected news that they would wake up took the players to Twitter, saying an emotional goodbye to a game that had long been a companion to them.

The company’s announcement comes after a post on PUBG Mobile developer PUBG Corp LinkedIn, which sparked speculation about the revenue of war royal-style games in India.