Fun, family-friendly Halloween events planned at Tampa Bay

Oct 30, 2020 0 Comments
Tampa, Pla.This Halloween will be a little different than past celebrations. Because of COVID-19, you will not find many clothing parties or streets filled with trickery or therapists.

However, many more things are going on in the Bay Area.

This year, to control close contact, many of the Halloween events that will be held this season will be events by drive. Families don’t have to leave their car to have fun. Candy and treats will be served through the window as you drive. Some places make that drive-through area even more festive and scary.

Instead of reaching for the bowl of chocolate as the children drive through these places, they will be served nice bags full of treats and chocolate. Ensuring that communication is minimal and that celebrations are safe is another change to conventional traditions.

Events will be held throughout the Bay Area on Fridays and Saturdays.

Hillsboro County

Hillsboro County Sheriff’s Office Driver-Thru Trick or Treat
Oct. 31, 6 p.m.

Hillsboro County Parks and Regina Ghost Highway
Oct. 30, 6-8 p.m.

Sarasota County

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Driver-Thru Trick or Treat
Oct. 30, 6-8 p.m.
6010 Cotterridge P.L.T.

Pascoe County

Pascoe County Security Town
Oct. 30, 7 p.m., and Oct. 31, 6 p.m.

Phineas County

Largo Amusement Parks and the Arts “Drive-O-Ween”
Oct. 30, 6 p.m.

