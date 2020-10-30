Fireball explodes in Northwest America – ‘biggest I’ve ever seen’ | Science | News

A magnificent meteorite was spotted in the northwest of the United States, ascending through the sky as it did. The meteorite struck the Earth’s atmosphere on October 26, and dozens of people in Canada and the United States witnessed the event. Witnesses were amazed to see, and some said it was the largest and brightest fireball ever seen.

As the small space rock falls towards our planet, the images of the scene show a bright light in the night sky. Americans and Canadians gathered at the International Meteorological Organization (IMO) to report what they saw. Claire said: “It’s fascinating to me. I’ve seen so many shooting stars in my life. It was so big / close.” Ray told IMO: “It was so awesome, it looks like the brightest / longest ‘shooting star’ I have ever seen.”

Sue described her experience: "I was driving north across the Astoria-McLare Bridge when I saw this from OR to WA. "At first my mind went to the 'helicopter' … but it was going very fast and at a steep angle. "The light blue was flatter and thinner than the circle, may have been a little though not really a clear tail. "I said, 'Aw! What is that !?' For my cat. "