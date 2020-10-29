Home Sports Where to find AEK Athens vs. Leicester on US TV and streaming

U.S. in Europa League If you are trying to figure out how to watch AEK Athens vs Leicester on TV, you have come to the right place.

This match will not be shown live on US streaming (but you can find out how Watch it on your TV).

Fit: AEK Athens vs. Leicester

Kigoff: Thursday, 1:55 p.m.

Want to see AEK Athens vs. Leicester online during your work, home or trip? If you live in the United States, there are many options to catch all the action.

We recommend:
America only.

Who: AEK Athens vs. Leicester
What: Europa League
When: Sports 1:55 pm ET / 10:55 am PT; Thursday, October 29, 2020
Where: Long live All access to CBS, TUDNxtra and fuboTV (via TUDN; Spanish only) (Free trial)

CBS All Access now offers one 7 day free trial The promotion for new subscribers will give fans the ability to watch a ton of games (live and on demand) and all other programming for free during their trial.

After 7 days of testing, All access to CBS Only 99 5.99 per month. It also guarantees access to all Champions League and Europa League games at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Registration Free 7 day trial Today.

CBS All Access includes exclusive original programs such as Star Trek Discovery, Star Trek Picard, The Good Fight and The Twilight Zone. You can also stream CBS, CBSN (CBS News), CBS Sports Hue and ED Live.

The benefits of all CBS accessibility include (1) more than 10,000 episodes of CBS content, (2) live streaming from your local CBS network and (3) streaming every UEFA Champions League game from 2020 to 2024

CBS All Access is available on PC or Mac and Rogue, iPhone and Android phones, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Vizio and Xbox One.

Download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV and Streaming Guide, courtesy of World Football Talk, which features details on where to watch all the leagues coming from around the world on American TV and streaming.

