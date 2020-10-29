Kastrik Lamar returns as a guest on the new track of Pusta Rhymes, ‘Look over your shoulder’

Pusta Rhymes has released the name of his joint single with Kendrick Lamar, ‘Look at your shoulder’.

The song, which sings ‘I Will Be There’, written by The Jackson Five, is from Pusta’s forthcoming album ‘Extension Level Event 2: The Wrath of God’.

Ask for cooperation below:

Pusta’s new album is a sequel to his 1998 LP, ‘EL (Extension Level Event): The Final World Front’, and is coming out this Friday (October 30). The tracklist for the album was released earlier this week Maria Carey, Q-Tip, Chris Rock There are many more artists to feature.

‘Look Over Your Shoulder’ is the third single to be elevated from the record, following previous releases ‘UUU’ Anderson. Bach And ‘The Dawn & the Boss’ starring Whips Cartel. While not releasing any solo music in 2020, it also marks Lamar’s first feature in a song this year.

Lamar’s most recent studio album is the 2017 Pulitzer Prize-winning ‘DAMN.’ In a recent interview iD, Lamar explained why it takes “so long” to follow a plan.

“I spend all year thinking about how I’m going to run a new sound, and I can’t do the same thing,” he said.

“I need something to cheer me up. I find that sometimes you get frustrated because you want some new things.”

In September, Lamar was seen filming a music video in Angels. Earlier this month, he was rumored to be leaving his long-standing record label, Top Dog Entertainment.