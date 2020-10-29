Home Top News Direct updates to Plymouth on the ‘high risk’ of layer 2 locking

Oct 29, 2020 0 Comments
Government figures show 72 new cases in Plymouth

There are 72 new positive cases of corona virus in Plymouth, according to the latest government statistics.

Cases have increased in the following areas:

Terryford & Estover (five to six), Higher Compton & Ecgland (five to six), Polypton St. Mary (six to eight), Polypton Satellwood (four to five), Efort, Lyra & Croptree (14 to 17), Polypton St. (Five to six), Madley (27 to 29), Davenport, Mount Wise & Morris Town (nine to 10), City Center, Barbigan & Sutton Harbor (56 to 59), Gatown & Prince Rock (21 to 23) ), Milby & Stonehouse (15 to 17), Plymouth Stock Elberton (eight to 10), Honeyknowell & Mandon (13 to 14), Crownhill (six to seven).

However, there has been a decline in many other clusters:

Demerton Foliot (15 to 14), Ernestil (eight to seven), St. Budox (nine to eight), Mann Park & ​​Lecom (five to four), Ham, Beacon Park & ​​Pennigrass (13 to 12), Polypton Underwood (nine First eight), Lipson (nine to eight).

Some parts remain the same:

Glenhold & Whitewell (six), Southway (4), Kings Damerton & West Park (11), North Prospect (seven), Keyham (seven), Mannameed & Hartley (10), Beaurell (16), Ford & Blackhouse Park (10) ), Stoke & Pennycomovic (13), Flimstock Who & Oresten (eight), Flimstock Goosewell & Stadyscomb (three).

For our full story on today’s stats, click here.

