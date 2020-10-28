The CDC survey found that wearing a mask is still prevalent in the United States, but is still very rare among young people

More Americans may be wearing masks than they did last spring, but other behaviors recommended to prevent the spread of the epidemic have not kept pace, a new federal survey has found. Data show that young people are less likely to take the necessary steps to prevent the virus.

The proportion of American adults wearing a mask rose from 78% in April to 89% in June National Representative Survey Published Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But the survey found no change or decline in other behaviors aimed at preventing the spread of the corona virus, such as changing hands, social exclusion and avoiding public or crowded places.

“Interesting data,” Dr. Carlos del Rio, Professor of Global Health and Epidemiology at the Rollins School of Public Health at Emory University wrote in an email to NPR. Del Rio was not involved in conducting the survey, which appears in this week’s issue Weekly report of morbidity and mortality. “The results are encouraging, but I wish they were better – especially among young people.”

The study, conducted by the CDC in April, May and June, questioned more than 2,000 American adults aged 18 and over.

Scientists say that young people are less likely to engage in any of the prescribed behaviors, which may help explain the increase in infections among these ages during that period.

Although young people are less susceptible to the most severe complications of COVID-19, in some cases the infection may be more severe; And even those with mild cases or no symptoms can spread the virus to the elderly, who are more vulnerable.

“These findings underscore the need to prioritize clear, targeted message and behavioral change interventions to promote and support recommended sedative behaviors that have been shown to slow the spread of COVID-19, especially in younger adults,” the researchers said. Write MMWR Report.

Overall, most adults reported engaging in most of the six recommended behaviors: hand washing, being 6 feet away from others, wearing a mask, and avoiding public or crowded places; They would cancel or postpone social or recreational activities, they said, avoiding some or all restaurants.

But the increase in mask wearing aside, all the behaviors recommended from April to June have not changed significantly, except for “avoiding some or all restaurants”.

People aged 60 and over are more likely to comply with the recommendations, while those aged 18 to 29 are less likely.

For example, mask wear increased from 83.7 percent in April to 92.4 percent in June in people 60 and over.

“We still have a lot to do to reduce the incidence, but this is a staggering increase – from 0% in eight months,” Thomas is silent, The former CDC director wrote in an email to the NPR about the increase in mask wear.

However, among 18- to 29-year-olds, mask wear increased from 69.6% in April to 86.1% in June.

Respondents who claimed to be wearing masks were more likely to follow other recommendations. The study found that among those who did not report the use of the mask, all other recommended behaviors were significantly reduced from April to June.

“Elderly people may be more concerned about COVID-19, which is based on a higher risk of serious illness compared to younger adults,” the researchers said.

Young people are less likely to engage in sedative behaviors due to “social, developmental and practical factors”.

“Significant decline in self-reported mitigation behaviors among those who do not report use of the mask suggests that minorities may be more resistant to COVID-19 mitigating behaviors,” the scientists concluded, or were unable to engage in mitigating behaviors due to the restrictions introduced. By returning them to work, school or other organizations. ”

