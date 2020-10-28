Home Sports Sorry Lando Norris after cutting Louis Hamilton’s record-breaking victory

Sorry Lando Norris after cutting Louis Hamilton’s record-breaking victory

Oct 28, 2020 0 Comments
Lewis Hamilton won his record-breaking 92nd Grand Prix in Portugal on Sunday

Lando Norris has apologized after underestimating the achievements of six-time world champion Louis Hamilton at the Portuguese Grand Prix.

Hamilton surpassed Michael Schumacher’s 91 racing victories after winning in Portimao on Sunday.

However, Hamilton’s victory did not come as a shock to fellow British F1 driver Norris, who suggested that the 35 – year – old Mercedes should win every race and that he had only limited competition. Norris also criticized Racing Point’s Lance Stroller following the confrontation.

The 20-year-old apologized for his comments, saying he was “stupid, careless” and did not show enough respect.

He wrote on Twitter: “I have to apologize. I was foolish and careless in some of the things I said recently in the media and in interviews, and I did not show the respect I should give to some people.

“I’m not that kind of person, so I have to apologize to them, but everyone who reads / listens knows. Sorry.”

Speaking after Sunday’s race, Norfolk quoted Racefonse Hamilton as saying: “I’m happy for him and nothing more.

“It’s really nothing to me. He’s in a car, which is basically to win every race.

“He has to beat one or two other drivers, that’s all. He’s a fair game, he’s still doing the work he needs to do.”

READ  Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo ejected for headbutting Wizards' Moe Wagner, regrets 'terrible action' after game

Louis Hamilton won his 92nd Grand Prix in Portugal on Sunday (Rudy Kerszweoli / Pool / AB)

McLaren commented on Driver Stroll following the collision between the couple in Portugal, but later apologized to Canadians on the radio for swearing. Stroll was fined five seconds and given two points in his license for the incident.

Norris said: “I do not know what he is doing. He went to the left and I don’t know where he is, really.

“He went to the left. I was surprised he could have gone in so easily. I was halfway there easily. He enters.”

