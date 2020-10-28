Lovestruck The Chase Fans Dub Player ‘Always Best Competitor’

Fans of The Chase lifted their jaws off the ground Wednesday night as a stunning competitor stepped on screen to take part in the quiz show.

In the hopes of knocking down Chaser, the beautiful Alicia steps out in front of Bradley Walsh to catch Shawn Wallace.

Fans quickly took to social media to lure Liverpool Los, calling him the “best competitor” of all time.

Cobbsmaked viewers praised the contestant’s incredible appearance on social media.



(Image: ITV)



One wrote: “” Alicia is a little right, isn’t she? #The Chase, “followed by romantic emojis.

When a second tweeted: “Alicia may be the best competitor to have seen the chase. I will allow her to take the minus offer and will not complain to #TheChase.”

One-third went so far as to say that he was “the best competitor who has ever attended a show.”

Crow Hart told beauty ITV host Bradley that he planned to spend part of his money on the trip if he wanted to beat Chaser.

When talking to host Bradley Walsh before trying to catch Shawn, Alicia said how she loves the trip.



(Image: ITV)



She revealed that she planned to travel to four countries on her own in a week, but her bodyguard insisted that Brian join her to ensure his safety.

Alicia admitted that she had a “beautiful time”, but wanted to create more memories and go it alone.

Unfortunately the fans could not see the beauty for a long time as they were knocked out in the first round for failing to win any money in the neighborhood.

* Chase on weekdays at 5pm on ITV1