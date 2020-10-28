Home World Belgium: Govt-positive health workers asked to continue working as crisis worsens

Belgium: Govt-positive health workers asked to continue working as crisis worsens

Oct 28, 2020 0 Comments
Belgium: Govt-positive health workers asked to continue working as crisis worsens
A senior health official has warned that Belgium could get out of intensive care beds within two weeks and that some hospitals are facing staff shortages. The country with a population of 11.5 million has reported higher than average 13,000 cases a day Last week, according to the National Public Health Agency, Cianzano. The Covit-19 eruption in Belgium is the second worst in Europe, according to new individual cases. Czech Republic.

Yves van Latham, a Belgian spokesman for the fight against the corona virus, warned that if the Belgians did not change their behavior, intensive care units would reach the capacity of 2,000 patients in 15 days.

Liege, the largest city in the French-speaking region of Wallonia, has the highest incidence in Belgium. Lewis University Hospital’s DJ communications director Louis Married told CNN on Tuesday that the hospital had “no other option” due to a shortage of staff, but that it would hire doctors and nurses who tested positive but had no symptoms.

“This is not a problem because they work with patients in the corona virus units and have tested positive,” he said. Health workers with Govt-19 make up 5% to 10% of the total hospital staff, Maride said.

Health workers showing symptoms such as the flu have been asked not to come to work and the hospital cannot be forced, Marite said. Asymptomatic Health workers should show up.

Another lease hospital, C.H.C.

A spokesman for the private hospital’s communications department told CNN that positive asymptomatic staff work primarily in Covit-19 units, but can work in all departments, except the elderly, neonatology and oncology departments, especially patients who are “vulnerable”.

READ  Coronavirus: US sets document with a lot more than 5 million scenarios

A spokesman for the Belgian Ministry of Health told CNN that unskilled health workers were allowed to continue working under “very severe conditions” because there were not enough health workers. “We strive to ensure the safety of all patients,” he added.

At a news conference on Monday, Van Latham said 1,000 of the country’s intensive beds were already in use and a total of 1,250 sets were to be occupied by the weekend. Hospital and intensive care admissions double every eight days, he said.

In an interview with state broadcaster RTPF on Monday, von Leidham said a decision would be made on whether to impose a second lockout “by the end of the week” and that Belgium “could see signs of declining hospitalization”, adding that drastic measures could be needed.

The government last week imposed new rules on people in an effort to slow the spread of the virus. The curfew is in effect every day from midnight to 5am, with restaurants and cafes closed for seated services, and people are expected to work from home until it becomes impossible. Amateur sporting events have been canceled and any professional competitions should take place without spectators.

Although Van Latham says he can “get out of this without a lock,” officials are preparing for all events, and if a second lock is imposed, the government will “not waste two or three days” before enforcing it.

A total of 333,718 cases and 10,899 deaths have been reported in Belgium since the outbreak, according to Cianzano.

You May Also Like

Finnish treatment patients were blackmailed after data breach

Finnish treatment patients were blackmailed after data breach

Walter Wallace Jr, 27, is shot dead by Philadelphia Police

Walter Wallace Jr. was shot by police in front of his family

Confused Donald Trump says Joe Biden will give Americans 'biggest tax cut ever' - twice

Confused Donald Trump says Joe Biden will give Americans ‘biggest tax cut ever’ – twice

Trump complains about media coverage of the epidemic

Trump complains about media coverage of the epidemic

Qatar Airways: Women on board receive 'inappropriate' treatment after abandoning baby at Doha airport

Qatar Airways: Women on board receive ‘inappropriate’ treatment after abandoning baby at Doha airport

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says French President Macron needs psychiatric treatment in response to his beheading

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says French President Macron needs psychiatric treatment in response to his beheading

Will Smith

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *