Yves van Latham, a Belgian spokesman for the fight against the corona virus, warned that if the Belgians did not change their behavior, intensive care units would reach the capacity of 2,000 patients in 15 days.
Liege, the largest city in the French-speaking region of Wallonia, has the highest incidence in Belgium. Lewis University Hospital’s DJ communications director Louis Married told CNN on Tuesday that the hospital had “no other option” due to a shortage of staff, but that it would hire doctors and nurses who tested positive but had no symptoms.
“This is not a problem because they work with patients in the corona virus units and have tested positive,” he said. Health workers with Govt-19 make up 5% to 10% of the total hospital staff, Maride said.
Another lease hospital, C.H.C.
A spokesman for the private hospital’s communications department told CNN that positive asymptomatic staff work primarily in Covit-19 units, but can work in all departments, except the elderly, neonatology and oncology departments, especially patients who are “vulnerable”.
A spokesman for the Belgian Ministry of Health told CNN that unskilled health workers were allowed to continue working under “very severe conditions” because there were not enough health workers. “We strive to ensure the safety of all patients,” he added.
At a news conference on Monday, Van Latham said 1,000 of the country’s intensive beds were already in use and a total of 1,250 sets were to be occupied by the weekend. Hospital and intensive care admissions double every eight days, he said.
In an interview with state broadcaster RTPF on Monday, von Leidham said a decision would be made on whether to impose a second lockout “by the end of the week” and that Belgium “could see signs of declining hospitalization”, adding that drastic measures could be needed.
The government last week imposed new rules on people in an effort to slow the spread of the virus. The curfew is in effect every day from midnight to 5am, with restaurants and cafes closed for seated services, and people are expected to work from home until it becomes impossible. Amateur sporting events have been canceled and any professional competitions should take place without spectators.
Although Van Latham says he can “get out of this without a lock,” officials are preparing for all events, and if a second lock is imposed, the government will “not waste two or three days” before enforcing it.
A total of 333,718 cases and 10,899 deaths have been reported in Belgium since the outbreak, according to Cianzano.