A senior health official has warned that Belgium could get out of intensive care beds within two weeks and that some hospitals are facing staff shortages. The country with a population of 11.5 million has reported higher than average 13,000 cases a day Last week, according to the National Public Health Agency, Cianzano. The Covit-19 eruption in Belgium is the second worst in Europe, according to new individual cases. Czech Republic

Yves van Latham, a Belgian spokesman for the fight against the corona virus, warned that if the Belgians did not change their behavior, intensive care units would reach the capacity of 2,000 patients in 15 days.

Liege, the largest city in the French-speaking region of Wallonia, has the highest incidence in Belgium. Lewis University Hospital’s DJ communications director Louis Married told CNN on Tuesday that the hospital had “no other option” due to a shortage of staff, but that it would hire doctors and nurses who tested positive but had no symptoms.

“This is not a problem because they work with patients in the corona virus units and have tested positive,” he said. Health workers with Govt-19 make up 5% to 10% of the total hospital staff, Maride said.