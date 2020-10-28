Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop Review

The Acer Predator Helios 300 has always been a great entry-level mid-range gaming laptop, thanks to its focus on the pleasant space between performance and price. That’s why it continues to feature as one of the best gaming laptops in the last few years. The 2020 updated model brings a 240 Hz display and some minor, but welcome, aesthetic changes.

With the release of Nvidia’s new RTX 30-Series graphics cards, the RTX 20-Series laptops are in an interesting position because these new powerful GPUs will not show up on laptops at any time (at least until 2021). So, if you are banking to play Doom Eternal at ridiculously high frame rate, you will have to wait a little longer.

This year’s Predator Helios 300 features a 15-inch $ 1,500 with the latest Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM (expandable up to 32GB), 512GB SST, 240Hz 1080p IPS panel display and an RTX 2070 Super with Max Q design.

The chassis for the Helios 300 2020 has received some minor updates, and the power adapter is now inserted sideways on the back of the engine, which is a welcome change.

Another thing that struck me was that Predator branding is now located only on the inside of the laptop. I understand; Some people may be a little self-conscious using a laptop with the word ‘Predator’ in general. Okay, blue accents will let people know you are a gamer, so no worries.

The metal card with anodized coating gives the Helios a more solid feel than previous years, though I would have liked to have seen it on a laptop instead of covering it.

Viewing keyboards really pop up 4-zone RGB lights, and I love the way WASD and Arrow keys can be featured using Acer software to control Predator Sense, Lighting, Overclocking, Fan Control, and more.

The 512GB SST stock is very small these days considering the size of the games, especially considering it is the only storage. You’re lucky to match both Red Dead 2 and Call of Duty. Modern warfare with your Windows installation. The Helios 300 has space available for both SSD and one HDD, so only a screwdriver and a decent-sized storage drive are needed to upgrade the road.

, The 500 1,500 price puts in the middle of the pack between budget warrior Dell G5 15SE and mid-tier gaming laptops like the more expensive Asus Cyprus G14. While it is worth pointing out that Helios’ sporting performance is punching above its weight class, with the Asus G14 keeping a few hundred dollars cheaper in each category.

CPU performance did not really shock me. The Intel Core i7-9750H CPU has a rating of 1275 cb on the Sinibench R15 and 5182 on the Geekbench 5, which is on par with the half dozen Intel systems we tested this year. This means that the Helios 300 is ready to handle the most common CPU-intensive tasks such as video and photo editing.

Speaking of gaming, we enabled Radiation-Tracking from 2070 Max-Q, delivering 42fps at Metro Exodus and 54fps for Tomb Raider Shadow. Helios 300 also performed well in traditional rasterized games, topping the Total War Saga: Troy and 75th division and hitting almost 70fps in Division 2.

If you crave for extra gaming performance, let it hang its feel – or its sound and rage – with the turbo button Acer’s one-touch GPU. Overclocking is a feature. This simple feature on Predator laptops is designed to bring out as much extra gaming performance as possible.

In theory this is a neat feature, but, as we saw with Predator Triton earlier this year you will actually only get 1-3% efficiency. This makes your computer run very hot and distracting. Honestly, I don’t think it’s worth it if you’re not really militant in increasing your frames per second. Or a In fact Good noise-canceling gaming headset.

But its 15-inch Predator Helios 300 for 500, 1,500 stickers offers high-end 1080p gaming performance. Even without the dubious use of the turbo button. The design changes are small but clever (like the power cord on the back instead of the side), making it easy to have space for three storage drives (2x SSD, 1x HDT), and the price / performance ratio is excellent. All this makes the latest Acer Helios 300 a strong competitor to one of the best gaming laptops this year.