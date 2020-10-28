More than 600 people in Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire have tested positive for the corona virus as the number of new cases continues to rise daily.

There are 129 new additions to the UK’s latest figures for public health Govt Stock-on-trend cases.

This means the total number of positive cases in the city since the outbreak in March is 3,955.

Stock-on-trend is under Tier 2 restrictions for five days after the alarm level increased on Saturday.

It was announced yesterday Staffordshire Stoke-on-Trend will follow in Tier 2 ‘over the weekend’ Today a further 484 new cases have been confirmed across the country.

This brings the total number of cases in Staffordshire to 11,252 since the outbreak.

There are 137 new cases in Cheshire East, bringing the total to 5,794 since March.

An additional 24,701 positive Govt-19 results were obtained across the United Kingdom. A total of 942,276 people have now been tested positive for the corona virus.

As of October 27, the Govt-19 cases have been confirmed: