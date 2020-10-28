Home Economy 613 new positive tests on Stoke-on-Trent & Staffordshire Daily Govt cases continue to rise

613 new positive tests on Stoke-on-Trent & Staffordshire Daily Govt cases continue to rise

Oct 28, 2020 0 Comments
613 new positive tests on Stoke-on-Trent & Staffordshire Daily Govt cases continue to rise

More than 600 people in Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire have tested positive for the corona virus as the number of new cases continues to rise daily.

There are 129 new additions to the UK’s latest figures for public health Govt Stock-on-trend cases.

This means the total number of positive cases in the city since the outbreak in March is 3,955.

Stock-on-trend is under Tier 2 restrictions for five days after the alarm level increased on Saturday.

It was announced yesterday Staffordshire Stoke-on-Trend will follow in Tier 2 ‘over the weekend’ Today a further 484 new cases have been confirmed across the country.

This brings the total number of cases in Staffordshire to 11,252 since the outbreak.

Need a free daily bulletin covering all the latest Covid-19 news – and news alerts directly to your inbox? Sign up for our email newsletter service by clicking here Here.

Want to know more before you sign up? Click Here.

Decide later that you no longer want to receive emails? No problem – you can follow the unsubscribe link.

There are 137 new cases in Cheshire East, bringing the total to 5,794 since March.

An additional 24,701 positive Govt-19 results were obtained across the United Kingdom. A total of 942,276 people have now been tested positive for the corona virus.

Best stories on StokeonTrentLive

As of October 27, the Govt-19 cases have been confirmed:

READ  Eurozone economic recovery centers as Govt-19 cases increase - Business Live | Business

You May Also Like

European stock markets hit five-month low amid fears of Govt-19 lockout | Business

NYT: Trump had $ 287 million in debt pardoned with the Chicago plan

NYT: Trump had $ 287 million in debt pardoned with the Chicago plan

ASIC claims that the regulator operated at 'glacial' speeds in response to over k pays of almost 200k

ASIC claims that the regulator operated at ‘glacial’ speeds in response to over k pays of almost 200k

FTSE Treads Water After Monday Fall - Live Updates

FTSE Treads Water After Monday Fall – Live Updates

IKEA's 2021 schedule company has been delayed due to the removal of the attack image

IKEA’s 2021 schedule company has been delayed due to the removal of the attack image

A British Airways Boeing 747 aircraft which first flew on the 18/09/1997, parked with its engines removed at Cotswold Airport, which is the home of Air Salvage international who dismantle end-of-life aircraft. The airline is to retire its fleet of Boeing 747s with immediate effect.

Retired British Airways Boeing 747 to be converted into a cinema and museum | UK News

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *