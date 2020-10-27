Amy Connie Barrett’s appointment calls for raising women voters | Cecil Richards | American News

D.Her epidemic and its co-economic crisis have been described as the same as before women were the backbone of the United States. Before Govt-19, women had more than half the workforce Two-thirds Minimum wage workers and the majority of caregivers. One-third The jobs that women have are essential. Now, millions of women are unleashing an impossible balancing act: working while trying to keep their families safe and healthy during terrifying times. Others have lost their jobs, reduced their wages or hours, and more 800,000 The women left the staff.

This crisis places a burden on women, especially women of color. They need immediate relief, but instead of resolving the crisis, Donald Trump and the Senate Republicans are focused on one thing: pushing a Supreme Court candidate who wants to deprive millions of people of health care and deprive women of the rights they have had for decades. They do it against the will of the majority of Americans who believe that voters should decide who is the next nominee for court.

When Trump announced Amy Connie Barrett as her choice, Republicans rushed to portray her as a worthy successor to Justice Ruth Bader Gibsberg, a lifelong champion of women’s rights and democracy. They pointed to Barrett’s “female” credentials: that is, she was a seven-year-old mother. However, women across the country are aware that they are at risk. On the campaign trail, then-candidate Trump promised to appoint judges who would thwart the Roe V hunt. Throughout the confirmation hearings, Barrett denied whether he supported safe abortion, birth control or access. Fertility treatment. When it comes to the future of reproductive rights, her silence speaks volumes.

This is not just Roy Wade under a Barrett court. Paid leave, affordable child care, equal pay, the right to vote, ethnic justice and LGBT + equality are at risk. With arguments over the Affordable Care Act, which is scheduled for Nov. 10, Barrett may have the opportunity to cancel important health care in the midst of an epidemic. With 8 million Americans and more than 225,000 people dying from Govt-19 disease, at a time, making it harder to get healthier is the last thing we need to do.



Barrett’s appointment is part of a broader effort for a radical right to allow minority opinion to rule at the will of the majority of Americans – in this case, women

It is outrageous that the president could establish a Supreme Court judge on a charge of losing the popular vote, disabling affordable maintenance legislation despite majority support for the law – a law so that women can no longer charge high for health care. Insurance is denied because of a pre-existing condition such as our gender, or breast cancer. It is outrageous to see Republican senators prioritize this bad faith affirmation process. But none of this is surprising. Barrett’s appointment is part of a broader effort for a radical right to allow minority views to rule against the will of the majority of Americans – in this case, women.

Women have been the majority electorate in every national election since 1964, and we represent the majority of postal votes and early votes going into November. Over the past four years, we have shown our political power by marching for women’s rights and black life, volunteering for causes, and donating to campaigns. We are a super majority and we must have the undivided attention of every elected official in this country. But we did not do so because deliberate attempts to undermine our democracy have created a system that is less and less responsive to the needs of the people, especially women.

Make no mistake: the tidal wave of female voters and the record number of women elected to Congress in 2018 is possible not only thanks to our political system, but in spite of it. Supreme Court rulings such as allowing unlimited corporate money in elections, repealing the right to vote law, and refusing to talk about discriminatory germination are all difficult for women, especially women of color, to run for office and avoid voting. Barrett, who proudly claims to be an “original” in the casting of Antonin Scolia, will cement a court that is even more hostile to our democracy.

If Joe Biden wins this November, he must prioritize reforms that will make our democracy more beautiful and more accountable to the will of the people, including women. It begins with the abolition of the judiciary, the strengthening of the right to vote, and the reduction of the influence of money in politics.

A Supreme Court justice confirmed by a panel of senators acting against our will should not have this power. We, and the people – the miraculous majority of women – must determine the direction of the country. The best way to do that is to show our people who believe in reproductive freedom, affordable health care, LGBT + rights and voting rights in the run-up to this election. Our lives have to vote for it because they do.