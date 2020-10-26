With more than a week to go until election day, Trump and Biden are building the final pitches in ‘60 minutes ’.

Nine days before Election Day, President Trump and Joseph R. In an extensive interview on “60 Minutes”, Biden Jr. provided sharply different views on the country, including the corona virus epidemic, the economy and foreign policy.

In both substance and conduct, the two presidential candidates downplayed different individuals during one of their last major opportunities to reach a national television audience during the campaign.

Mr. In his interview with “60 Minutes” reporter Leslie Stall, Trump stressed that the country is “going around the corner” in epidemics, as has been done many times in recent days, despite the emergence of corona virus cases.

“We did a very good job,” he said at one point, falsely arguing that the increase in cases was “we do so many trials”.