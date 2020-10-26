With more than a week to go until election day, Trump and Biden are building the final pitches in ‘60 minutes ’.

Nine days before Election Day, President Trump and Joseph R. In an extensive interview on “60 Minutes”, Biden Jr. provided sharply different views on the country, including the corona virus epidemic, the economy and foreign policy.
In both substance and conduct, the two presidential candidates downplayed different individuals during one of their last major opportunities to reach a national television audience during the campaign.
Mr. In his interview with “60 Minutes” reporter Leslie Stall, Trump stressed that the country is “going around the corner” in epidemics, as has been done many times in recent days, despite the emergence of corona virus cases.
“We did a very good job,” he said at one point, falsely arguing that the increase in cases was “we do so many trials”.
Speaking at a time when family, business and government finances were plagued by the epidemic, the president also drew a rosy picture of the country’s economy. “Already roaring again.” Under pressure to state his greatest domestic priority, Mr. Trump responded by saying, “Return to normalcy” and “The economy is outraged and better at work, and everyone is happier.”
But the biggest topic that came out of his interview was his behavior. As he was too annoyed by the question, he cut off his interview with Ms. Stall Spoke slanderously on Twitter And Released a 38-minute clip of the interview On Facebook.
“60 minutes and look at the bias, hatred and rudeness on behalf of CBS,” Mr Trump tweeted with a link to the clip on Thursday.
Mr. Biden was highly measured for his role in his interview with Nora O’Donnell of CBS News.
But Mr. Mr Biden was direct in criticizing Trump. When asked what the biggest domestic problem facing the country was, he replied “Govt”.
“The way he handles the cove is completely, utterly irresponsible,” he said of Mr Trump.
As he had done before, Mr. He also rejected the advice of Trump and Republicans, who are a “Trojan horse” for the Democratic left.
“Mr. President, you are running against Joe Biden. Joe Biden has created a deep, steep and successful record in a long, long time,” he said.
Mr. Asked if Trump could still win the election, Mr. Biden said he could.
“It wasn’t over until the bell rang,” he said, adding that Mr. Trump said he could win because of “how he plays.” Mr. Trump is “trying to represent the electorate,” which is “designed to make people wonder whether they are going to vote or not.”
Mr. Biden’s press response was to the Supreme Court. Asked if he could expand the number of judges on the country’s Supreme Court if elected – a question he has repeatedly faced since the death of Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg last month – Mr. Biden gave his clear answer in weeks, install Bipartisan Commission of Scholars To examine the possible change in the court system.
“For more than 180 days, I’m going to ask them to come back to me with recommendations on how to reform the court system because it’s out of whack,” Mr Biden said.
For this “60 minutes, ”The chapter continued the tradition of interviewing key candidates for the presidency of the United States before the presidential election. Mr. It also included interviews with Trump’s running vice president, Mike Pence, and Mr Biden’s running senator, Kamala Harris.
Interviews were aired on a day when candidates had very different schedules, reflecting their different approaches to campaigning during epidemics.
Mr. Trump swung across New England, addressed a crowd at an airport hangar in New Hampshire, and then visited an apple orchard in Maine. Mr. He attacked Biden’s economic plans, calling it a “missile aimed at the heart of the middle class.”
Mr. Although Biden went to church near his Delaware home, he did not hold any personal campaign events on Sunday. On Sunday night, he and his wife, Jill, appeared briefly during a virtual concert hosted by his campaign, featuring performances from a long list of artists, including Sarah Parellus, John Bon Jovi, Cher and John Legend. Mr. Emphasizing the role of the election, Biden told guests at the concert, in a star-studded line, “You make us heroes with our granddaughters.”