Qatar Airways: Women on board receive ‘inappropriate’ treatment after abandoning baby at Doha airport

CNN affiliate Seven News reported There were women at the airport, including 13 Australians “He was said to have been removed from the planes, detained and forced to be examined by ambulance in Dharmak. “

“Reports indicate that treating the women involved is risky, highly inappropriate, and that women can provide free and informed consent beyond the circumstances,” an Australian government spokesman told CNN.

Qatar Airways flight QR 908 from Sydney landed in Doha, Qatar on October 2, according to nine CNN news reports.

Hamad International Airport has confirmed the discovery of an abandoned newborn baby at the airport on October 2, and medical professionals are “concerned about a mother’s health and well-being”.