Home World Qatar Airways: Women on board receive ‘inappropriate’ treatment after abandoning baby at Doha airport

Oct 26, 2020 0 Comments
CNN affiliate Seven News reported There were women at the airport, including 13 AustraliansHe was said to have been removed from the planes, detained and forced to be examined by ambulance in Dharmak. “

“Reports indicate that treating the women involved is risky, highly inappropriate, and that women can provide free and informed consent beyond the circumstances,” an Australian government spokesman told CNN.

Qatar Airways flight QR 908 from Sydney landed in Doha, Qatar on October 2, according to nine CNN news reports.

Hamad International Airport has confirmed the discovery of an abandoned newborn baby at the airport on October 2, and medical professionals are “concerned about a mother’s health and well-being”.

“People with access to a specific area of ​​the airport where the newborn was found were asked to assist with the query,” the airport told CNN.

Airport officials are still searching for the mother, but the newborn is “safe under the professional care of medical and social workers.”

Speaking on Monday, Australian Foreign Minister Marisa Payne said it was “something I have never heard of happening in my life under any circumstances.”

He told a news conference in Canberra that “this is a very bad, offensive, set of events … we have made our views very clear to the Qatari authorities.”

Payne said the report has been submitted to the Australian Federal Police (AFP)

In response to CNN, he said the AFP was aware of the matter and was in contact with the Foreign and Trade Department.

“It is not appropriate to comment further,” an AFP spokesman said.

