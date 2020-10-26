Leeds News Live: Thousands built for tier 3 controls | A fundraising page was set up for the city’s hungry children

Last Updated: Monday, October 26, 2020, 10:41
Boots is set to release a new corona virus testing service that claims to give swap tests results in just 12 minutes.
The pharmacy chain has announced that Lumiratex devices that can quickly process swap tests to deliver one-day results to customers will be released in select stores in the next few weeks.
Boots has also introduced a 48-hour testing service, which is currently available in 10 stores across London, Birmingham, Manchester, Edinburgh and Glasgow, and plans to expand the program to more than 50 outlets across the country.
This service is available as a solution for customers who need a private pre-flight check before traveling abroad or for those who want peace of mind before visiting friends and family.
Store service costs £ 120 per test.
Halfway through: Restaurants, Businesses and the City of Leeds go down to provide free meals to hungry children
Dozens of local pubs, restaurants, cafes and community groups in Leeds have stepped up their efforts to halve free school meals for local children, following MPs’ rejection of a campaign launched by footballer Marcus Rashford.
The vote on these measures was backed by Labor and went to parliament last week, but it was defeated by 261 votes to 322.
Thousands turn out for Tier 3 controls this week – as West Yorkshire talks continue
Hundreds of thousands more are preparing to impose tougher corona virus controls as talks between the government and local leaders continue.
Areas of Nottinghamshire’s appearance were set up next to entering the highest tier 3 warning level in the UK.
Local politicians have indicated that they expect the new measures to come into effect from Wednesday.
The council in Warrington, Cheshire, has already said it will join Tier 3 on Thursday.
Downing Street said the debates are still “ongoing.”
Talks between West Yorkshire leaders and the government are set to continue this week.
These measures have come amid warnings from some scientists that existing measures may not be sufficient to curb the rapid growth of infections in large parts of the country.
Professor Sir Ian Diamond, head of the Office for National Statistics, said it was too early to say that the spread of the disease was declining, despite some positive signs in recent data.
The government said 151 more people had died within 28 days of a positive test for Covit-19 as of Sunday, bringing the total in the UK to 44,896, with 19,790 laboratory-confirmed corona virus cases, bringing the total to 873,800 from the UK.
Over the weekend, South Yorkshire became the latest region to come under Tier 3 restrictions, following Liverpool City, Greater Manchester and Lancashire.
