Leeds News Live: Thousands built for tier 3 controls | A fundraising page was set up for the city’s hungry children

Thousands turn out for Tier 3 controls this week – as West Yorkshire talks continue

Hundreds of thousands more are preparing to impose tougher corona virus controls as talks between the government and local leaders continue.

Areas of Nottinghamshire’s appearance were set up next to entering the highest tier 3 warning level in the UK.

Local politicians have indicated that they expect the new measures to come into effect from Wednesday.

The council in Warrington, Cheshire, has already said it will join Tier 3 on Thursday.

Downing Street said the debates are still “ongoing.”

Talks between West Yorkshire leaders and the government are set to continue this week.

These measures have come amid warnings from some scientists that existing measures may not be sufficient to curb the rapid growth of infections in large parts of the country.

Professor Sir Ian Diamond, head of the Office for National Statistics, said it was too early to say that the spread of the disease was declining, despite some positive signs in recent data.

The government said 151 more people had died within 28 days of a positive test for Covit-19 as of Sunday, bringing the total in the UK to 44,896, with 19,790 laboratory-confirmed corona virus cases, bringing the total to 873,800 from the UK.