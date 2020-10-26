Comedian Fortune Firestar marries longtime girlfriend Jacqueline Smith

Congratulations to comedian Fortune Fimster and his longtime girlfriend Jacqueline Smith.

Smith, 40, and The Mindy Project were married in Malibu on Friday after dating for more than five years. The couple first announced their engagement in January 2018.

Due to a corona virus infection, the couple broadcast the ceremony live.

“It’s a small thing. We only had two good friends there,” Fimster said Told people. “We all had COVID trials. We kept it small for the reasons we had during an epidemic.”

He continued, “We started watching (planning) in early March because it was never going to be a traditional wedding. It would be a celebration, but we started to see places and objects, and then COVID won. So, ‘I think the big thing is not going to happen.’

Feimster explained that they only asked two close friends they knew who took the lock seriously.

“We said, ‘Would you be willing to take COVID tests? They were like,’ Of course ‘. So yeah, so we felt good about it. We felt like everyone was super responsible,” he added.

The Pomeranian rescue of the couple, Piggy, served as the ring bearer.

Announces the happy news of the weekend on Instagram, The The comedian wrote They “celebrate a year when they are safe with friends and family.”